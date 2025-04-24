Latest News

From education to employment

Gavin O April 24, 2025
Empowering FE Learning Ep1

Welcome to Episode 1 of Empowering FE Learning. This is a brand-new live stream season, in partnership with Hachette Learning. This is a five-part live stream series that will cover a range of topics centred around blended learning in Further Education, particularly how it can help empower learners to build confidence in progressing through their training and contribute to closing the skills gap across various industry sectors.

Your co-hosts are Gemma Simpson, Head of Product Management: Technical and Vocational at Hachette Learning and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Our guests for Episode 1 are Mahfia Watkinson, Policy Manager at West Midlands Combined Authority and Scott Hayden, Head of Teaching and Digital at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT).

Gavin O

