Ben Rowland Discusses Resilience at the AELP Annual Conference

We catch up with Ben Rowland, Chief Executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), at the annual conference. Ben discusses the main themes of the conference, particularly the inspiration and insights from Dame Kelly Holmes’ session.

Double Gold Medallist Kelly Holmes shared her journey, and particularly one of resilience and grit at the AELP conference with Ben on stage. This was a really great session, particularly in light of the constant change, announcements and adaptation required from the FE and Skills sector at this time (and has been ongoing for decades). Interestingly, Dame Kelly Holmes’ athletic career was also similar with change, resilience, and continually striving for Gold.

So check out this video with Ben Rowland, and we chat with Ben pre and post haircut from a Level 2 learner, as the AELP conference had different learners each day engaging with the leaders at the conference, with haircuts, makeups, sports competitions from football to pull-ups.

Check out the video below: