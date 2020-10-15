 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Degreed Career Mobility unlocks internal career growth for individuals, and empowers leaders to better identify and utilise talent

Details
Hits: 332
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Recently the UK government launched its National Careers Service’s Skills Assessment tool to help people retrain and reskill based on their transferrable skills. While many have taken to social media to laugh at the results, it raises an important point about how workers and businesses identify their skills and how they can transfer them between jobs – in the right way.

This is where Degreed’s new platform – Degreed Career Mobility (DCM), comes in. The DCM platform allows employees to keep track of all their skills and matches them to current live roles within their organisation, where their skills are needed. The platform also helps them see what skills they might need to work on to get to their next opportunity.

For businesses, it helps them pivot and adapt quickly to market changes by quickly matching people’s skills to projects, assignments, and roles – and remove bias from those decisions

It truly is a one stop shop for skills and career progression.

Degreed, the workforce upskilling platform, has launched Degreed Career Mobility to enable both HR leaders and people managers to adapt quickly to market changes and evolving needs by matching people with in-demand skills to projects, assignments, and roles. Where skill gaps are identified, Degreed Career Mobility also automatically identifies needed skills and presents relevant learning opportunities.

As first previewed to over 10,000 attendees at LENS Lite, Degreed’s virtual conference on September 30th, Degreed Career Mobility unlocks internal career growth for individuals, and empowers leaders to better identify and utilize the talent within their organizations.

Individuals are able to apply, practice, and develop their skills through opportunities tied to their experience or goals that are presented in their feeds and search results. This ensures they feel continuously challenged, engage all their skills, and have a learning and career plan for that’s future proof. Meanwhile, team managers and business leaders can now, with limited bias, find the talent they need, when they need it, using the most up-to-date data on workers’ skills, experiences, and ambitions. This improves agility, skill utilization, and visibility, as well as employee engagement, hiring costs, and alignment of talent strategies. 

According to McKinsey & Company, organizations that can quickly mobilize talent to seize new opportunities have a better chance of outperforming competitors, and are six times more likely to report higher shareholder returns. Yet, only 39 percent of organizations are reported to currently achieve this. And more than half (53 percent) of business leaders, according to Gartner research, say a lack of skills visibility is their top barrier in transforming their workforce. 

Fife College go the extra mile to put on awards night
FE Video
@FifeCollege and the Fife College Studentsâ€™ Association (FCSA) went
The National Museum of Computing extends new online remote learning packages to help underprivileged students
FE Video
Thanks to sponsorship from consulting and telecoms firm, Flint, the mu
Department for Education handling of national pupil databases needs urgent change
FE Video
In its new report #StateOfData2020 defenddigitalme says data protectio

“Increasingly, business leaders see that opportunity comes from within,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed.

“Hiring externally costs, on average, $4,425 per role compared to $2,603 when reskilling and hiring internally. So there are clear cost as well as speed benefits to using technology to mobilize people into new assignments. This is before you even consider the benefits of retaining employees, responding to change, and ensuring people are continuously challenged and engaged by their work. Degreed Career Mobility simplifies the way organizations oversee skills, mobilize people as needs change, and upskill with a clear direction towards the future.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Supporting job seekers in transitioning into growing industries: Boris Johnson's Conservative party conference speech
FE Video
Today (6 Oct) the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson set out plans to 'Build
Stockport student wins Rise Up 2020 for plantable chocolate wrapper that grows into flowers
FE Video
Layla Assi (aged 16) from Stockport, Greater Manchester, studying at S
£120bn of economic output could be lost by the end of 2029 if the skills ‘mismatch’ in the tech and scaleup sector remains unsolved
FE Video
#SkillsMismatch needs urgent action to enable tech firms and scaleups
Reducing air pollution levels by 20% could improve learning ability by one month per year
FE Video
#CleanAirDay 2020 - Global Action Plan (@GlobalActPlan), the Philips F
How The National Film and Television School Successfully Returned To Production With COVID-Safe Shoots
FE Video
Following the end of the UK wide lockdown in June, staff at the Nation
Weston College launches UK's first virtual classroom for further education
FE Video
@WestonCollege, the lead organisation for the West of England Institut
Back to school: Charities create tips for teachers to help young carers
FE Video
The Children’s Society (@ChildrenSociety) and @CarersTrust have team
NEW ONLINE RESOURCES LAUNCHED TO BOOST CHILDREN’S PHYSICAL ACTIVITY IN SCHOOLS
FE Video
A new online platform featuring inspiring videos and resources for sch
Fife College go the extra mile to put on awards night
FE Video
@FifeCollege and the Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) went
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech on the Lifetime Skills Guarantee
FE Video
Today (29 Sept) Prime Minister @BorisJohnson made a speech on the Life
The National Museum of Computing extends new online remote learning packages to help underprivileged students
FE Video
Thanks to sponsorship from consulting and telecoms firm, Flint, the mu
Department for Education handling of national pupil databases needs urgent change
FE Video
In its new report #StateOfData2020 defenddigitalme says data protectio

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Kate Atkinson
Kate Atkinson added a new event 39 minutes ago

Skills development on pre-apprenticeship programmes

Learning and Work Institute are working with the support of JP Morgan to identify and share effective practice in the design and delivery of...

  • Wednesday, 11 November 2020 12:00 PM
  • Webinar
Kate Atkinson
Kate Atkinson added a new event 39 minutes ago

Making sure Kickstart works

The Coronavirus pandemic has triggered a labour market crisis and young people are at the sharp end. Youth unemployment has risen fastest in...

  • Wednesday, 14 October 2020 12:00 PM
  • Webinar
Cassia House
Cassia House has published a new article: Top tips for Your Virtual Open Day 48 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5017)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page