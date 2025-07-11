£10m agri education centre officially launches with learner awards ceremony and special guests

A £10M agriculture innovation centre launched with a prestigious prizegiving for land-based learners.

State-of-the-art Hwb Arloesi at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi was backed with more than £5.9m from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

The two-storey carbon-neutral complex was built by Wrexham-based Read Construction and includes a library, classrooms, laboratories, a coffee shop, climbing wall, meeting spaces, atrium, a HE (Higher Education) centre and wellbeing hub.

Head of Llysfasi Elin Roberts said: “We’re thrilled to officially launch Hwb Arloesi and want to thank everyone for joining us today.

“This fantastic new facility has already made a great impression on both students and staff. From cutting-edge equipment to inspiring meeting rooms, academic spaces, and workshops — every corner of the building has been thoughtfully designed to support innovation and learning.

“Students enrolling in our FE and HE Agriculture courses will benefit from outstanding teaching in a welcoming, state-of-the-art environment that’s truly one of a kind in the region.

“There’s never been a better time to choose Coleg Cambria for the next stage in your academic or professional journey in the farming and agriculture sector.”

During the event, attended by guest speaker Abi Reader – who won the Farming Hero: Flag for British Agriculture at last year’s British Farming Awards 2024 – the college held its Learner of the Year Awards.

Among the winners were:

Welsh Studies Award – Tomos Morris

Learner of the Year Land-Based – Nichola Wright

Foundation Skills in Land-Based Studies – Best Endeavour – Charlie Hessian

Livery Company of Wales Award – Rhys Pinder

Student of the Year: Tilhill Diploma – Gabriella Francis

Student of the Year: Royal Forestry Society – Matthew Whitehead

Learners of the Year: Skills – Lottie Bailey and Abi Packer

The launch was conducted by Abi Reader and Bryan Williams, former head of agriculture at Llysfasi College, and comes after Llysfasi unveiled a series of new HE courses for 2025/26.

Among them were Business and Business Environment, Managing a Successful Project, Principles of Livestock Production, Animal Health and Welfare, Land-based Machinery and Technology, and Rural Business Administration and Accounting.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community.

Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.