500 students united with top organisations in bid to meet recruitment demand

Up to 500 school pupils were united with around 80 of the leading organisations in North Wales at a popular jobs expo.

Conwy Careers Fair attracted people from across the region to Eirias Events Centre in Colwyn Bay.

Among them were Airbus, the WRU, Akari Care, Becoming the Great, Excelitas Technologies, Conwy Mind, Claire Michelle Salon, Supertemps, Galw Gofal, Llandudno’s The Imperial Hotel, ALG Security, Parkdean Resorts and the police and fire and rescue services.

Also in attendance were Yr Hwb Menter @ M-SParc, Big Ideas Wales, GYG Karting, and former Wrexham AFC striker Marc Williams, now a multi-sports coach and speaker.

The event was organised by Conwy Employment Hub in partnership with Working Wales – which is delivered by Careers Wales, the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions), Creating Enterprise and Conwy Business Support team, supported by funding from the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee.

Libby Duo, Strategic Manager for Conwy Employment Service, said: “We were absolutely delighted to have such an incredible response from employers and schools from across the area.

“It was a platform for organisations in the private, public and third sectors, as well as trainers and educators, to demonstrate the brilliant careers out there for young people to consider, and for people of all ages looking for a new start, a fresh opportunity.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came along, the response was even bigger and better than last year, so we look forward to holding further events in the future.”

A new Young People’s Hub has also been launched by Conwy Employment Hub, working to provide more opportunities and to help support 16 to 24 year olds into employment and/or training to develop lifelong skills.

The Barn at Eirias Events Centre was divided into sections for exhibitors and even an inflatable assault course and iBox games bus.

Visit Conwy Employment Hub – More information – Conwy County Borough Council for more on Conwy Employment Hub.

