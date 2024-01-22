A Taste of India for Thomas

A SERC Culinary Arts student is set for the experience of a life time when he jets off to India to take part in the Young Chef Olympiad, 27 – 30 January 2024.

Thomas Disney, (20), from Killyleagh, is currently completing a Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) in Culinary Arts at South Eastern Regional College and is employed at Balloo House.

Thomas, who has completed a Level 2 and Level 3 in Professional Cookery at the College, is travelling to India with SERC Chef and Lecturer Brian Magill, who selected Thomas for the international Young Chef Olympiad. The competition will involve students from across the globe putting their culinary skills to the test, in front of a host of international judges including Glaswegian Chef Gary Maclean, winner of 2016 Professional MasterChef.

No stranger to combining his studies with international travel, Thomas has also taken part in a Turing Scheme work and study placement in foodie capital Bilbao, Spain.

Speaking about the Young Chef Olympiad, Thomas says:

“I am looking forward to taking part. It will be the experience of a lifetime and we will get to see a bit of India with heats taking place in Delhi, Pune and Kolkata.”

