AAT opens registration for new qualification to meet skills demand and unlock £1.2bn growth 

New Level 4 Diploma for Professional Accounting Technicians responds to demands for stronger technical, digital and commercial skills.

London, 1 September 2026 – AAT has today opened registrations for its new Level 4 Diploma for Professional Accounting Technicians (L4 PAT), providing learners, access to a new qualification designed around the skills increasingly required in today’s finance roles.

The launch comes as recent AAT research, from its Filling the Gap report, highlights the scale of the skills challenges across the finance sector, with 84% of employers facing barriers to upskilling staff and 72% saying finance skills now need to be combined with digital capabilities. Reflecting on this demand, Public First’s report for AAT, Accounting for Growth, estimated that upskilling accounting professionals in these areas, as well as leadership, could generate an additional £1.2 billion in UK Gross Value Add. The need for higher-level skills is only set to increase, with Skills England projecting that more that 90% of additional employment in priority Professional and Business Services occupations by 2030 will require qualifications at Level 4 or above.

Developed in consultation with employers and informed by training providers, the L4 PAT qualification has been created in response to these changing demands, giving learners a clear and consistent route into the finance profession, while giving employers greater confidence in the skills of newly qualified accounting talent.

As Loralie Carter-Pilgrim, Learning & Development Advisor at Menzies LLP explains,

“AAT is a recognised qualification that gives learners the fundamental skills they need to develop in their careers. The L4 PAT qualification opens doors to a wide range of opportunities, while also giving employers confidence in the knowledge and capabilities of new recruits.

“What stands out about AAT’s Level 4 is its focus on real-life scenarios and evidence-based learning. By working closely with employers, AAT helps ensure learners develop the practical skills needed in today’s workplace, creating a strong pipeline of future accounting talent.”

The updated L4 PAT qualification follows a single mandatory pathway covering financial accounting, management accounting, audit, taxation and business awareness, ensuring every learner develops the same broad set of skills. Combined with a strong emphasis on practical, workplace-focused learning, the qualification equips students with the technical and commercial knowledge employers need and provides greater confidence in the consistency of new talent entering the profession.

The qualification also introduces 100% computer-marked assessment and the opportunity of remote invigilation across all assessments, providing learners with a more flexible and accessible assessment experience, giving learners a more flexible and accessible assessment experience. Faster results will also help students progress through their studies at pace. As a Higher Technical Qualification, that L4 PAT also gives eligible learners access to the Lifelong Learning Entitlement.

Rachel Staples, AAT Director of Product said,

“Businesses need finance professionals who can do more than understand the numbers. At the same time, more people are looking to develop these capabilities to build rewarding careers, progress into senior roles or even start their own businesses. We have developed the Level 4 Diploma for Professional Accounting Technicians qualification to do just that, helping learners develop the technical knowledge, power and digital skills learners to succeed in employment, progress into senior roles or establish their own practice.”

Sarah Beale, AAT Chief Executive Officer continued,

“We’re evolving the content and broadening the impact of our qualifications, so we can really boost our mission, to open up access to careers in finance for everyone. By equipping learners with a broader range of technical and power skills, that are in huge demand, the L4 PAT qualification will help them stand out in a competitive labour market; better preparing them for immediate and long-term career success; whatever that might look like for them.”

Transition from the previous Level 4 Diploma

Current Level 4 Diploma students are unaffected by the launch of the L4 PAT qualification and can continue their studies as normal. The existing qualification will remain fully recognised throughout the transition period. New registrations for the previous Level 4 Diploma closed on 31 August 2026, with the final assessments available until 31 July 2028.

Students who do not complete the previous qualification by this date will have the option to transfer to L4 PAT, with some completed units carried forward. However, to achieve the L4 PAT qualification, transferring students must pass at least one assessment from the new qualification.