The Staffroom Tension No One’s Naming This September

As August draws to a close, Further Education settles into a particular rhythm. INSET days land in the final week of the month, enrolment week follows within days, and almost an entire workforce returns from time away inside the same short window. But “coming back” will mean something different to nearly everyone doing it this year. Some staff are about to return from a six week summer break where school age children will need collecting at 3.15pm again within days. Others are coming back from parental leave, from a period of sickness absence, or from burnout recovery that only now feels manageable. A smaller group never really left, having covered enrolment planning through August while colleagues were away. All of them will be expected to hit the ground running once term starts.

This is not simply a scheduling inconvenience. It is a leadership challenge with real consequences for inclusion, and it deserves more attention than FE colleges and training providers currently give it.

A useful lens for understanding why an uneven return generates so much friction is the SCARF model, developed by neuroscientist David Rock at the NeuroLeadership Institute. SCARF proposes that the brain treats five social domains, Status, Certainty, Autonomy, Relatedness and Fairness, much like physical threats or rewards. When any of these feel undermined, people move into a defensive state before they have consciously registered why. September return to work touches all five, but two dominate: certainty and fairness.

Certainty and the neurodivergent return

For many neurodivergent staff, routine is not a preference but a regulatory tool. Research summarised by Neurodivergent Insights describes the brain relying on internal prediction maps, essentially mental models of what comes next, to conserve energy and reduce uncertainty. A six week break disrupts those maps just as thoroughly as it disrupts a school run. When staff then return to back to back meetings, a redesigned timetable, and a new cohort of learners in the first week, the disruption compounds rather than resolves.

This is not a marginal issue. PAM Group’s analysis of 135,000 occupational health referrals between April 2024 and March 2025 found neurodivergence was the third most common reason for referral, behind only mental health and musculoskeletal conditions. The Neurodiversity in Business Report 2026 adds a sharper detail: psychological safety was the strongest predictor of career satisfaction and protection against burnout, yet only 34 percent of neurodivergent employees currently report feeling well supported at work. September, with its compressed pressure and disrupted routines, is exactly the moment that gap becomes visible.

Fairness and the flexibility gap

The second SCARF domain doing the most damage in September is fairness, and it plays out along a fault line that FE leaders are often reluctant to name: the gap between staff with school age children and those without. CIPD’s Flexible and Hybrid Working Practices in 2025 report found that around two thirds of both men (65 percent) and women (62 percent) said childcare disruption had affected their ability to work, and separate CIPD research on working parents found a third describing severe stress. At the same time, more than half of employees report feeling pressure to spend more time in the workplace as return to office expectations tighten.

Put those two findings together inside a college staffroom and the tension is predictable. Staff without caring responsibilities, including many neurodivergent colleagues who rely on quiet, predictable working patterns, can feel that flexibility is being extended selectively rather than fairly. Meanwhile staff juggling the school run feel judged for needs that are, in reality, entirely legitimate. SCARF’s fairness domain is triggered not by the existence of adjustments, but by the perception that adjustments are inconsistent, unexplained, or granted informally to whoever asks loudest.

Two sectors, two shapes of return

This plays out differently depending on where in FE someone works, and the comparison is instructive. In general further education colleges, staff holiday is typically anchored to the academic calendar. Full time teaching staff often have generous entitlements, sometimes 37 days or more, but are usually required to take the bulk of it during fixed vacation periods, meaning nearly the whole workforce returns in the same week with the same induction pressures landing on everyone simultaneously.

Independent training providers and apprenticeship organisations operate on a different rhythm entirely. Because delivery is often work based and year round, tied to employer schedules, gateway dates and end point assessment windows rather than school terms, staff holiday is staggered throughout the year. There is no single September cliff edge, but there is a quieter, chronic version of the same problem: assessors and coaches returning from leave at different points with no shared induction moment, often expected to simply pick up a caseload with minimal reintegration support.

Neither model has solved the certainty and fairness problem. Colleges concentrate the shock into one intense fortnight. Providers diffuse it across the year but rarely build any structured return process at all. Both leave neurodivergent staff, and staff with complex home responsibilities, to manage the transition largely on their own.

The policy blind spot

Acas’s guidance on phased returns is well established and genuinely useful, but it is written for return after a formal absence such as sickness or parental leave. It rarely gets applied to the ordinary, universal disruption of a summer break, even though the underlying neurological and logistical pressures are similar. This is the blind spot: FE providers have reasonably good frameworks for the exceptional return, and almost none for the routine one that affects everyone every September.

Building a fairer September

There is still time, in these final days before students arrive, to make a difference to how this lands. Leadership teams do not need a new policy so much as a willingness to apply existing good practice more broadly, and to be transparent about why. A few shifts make a meaningful difference.

At the individual level, offer a genuinely phased first week for anyone coming back from more than two weeks away, not only those returning from formal leave. Protect the first two or three days from major meetings, publish the timetable and any changes in advance rather than on the day, and give neurodivergent staff explicit space to ask for adjustments without having to justify them against a diagnosis.

At the organisational level, be explicit and consistent about how flexibility decisions are made, so staff without children can see the same principle would apply to their own circumstances. Build a shared, visible induction rhythm for training providers and apprenticeship organisations, not just colleges, so staggered returns are not also unsupported ones. And treat September itself as a predictable pressure point in workforce planning, rather than reacting to it fresh every year.

None of this requires large budgets. It requires leaders to notice that fairness is judged by staff not against some abstract standard, but against what they see happening to their colleagues, and that certainty is protective rather than indulgent, particularly for neurodivergent teams.

A realistic kind of change

There is no single fix that makes a September return frictionless, and providers should be wary of anyone promising one. What is achievable, and worth starting now, in the last quiet days before term, is steadier: a shared, transparent approach to how people come back, consistently applied, revisited each year rather than assumed to be solved. The colleges and providers that get this right will not have removed the tension between competing needs entirely. They will have built the kind of psychological safety where that tension can be named and worked through, rather than left to fester quietly once the pressure of term takes hold. That is a slower, less dramatic kind of inclusive leadership than a single well meaning email at the start of term, but it is the kind that actually holds.

By Nathan Whitbread, the Neurodivergent Coach

Further reading

CIPD, Flexible and Hybrid Working Practices in 2025, cipd.org

CIPD, Focus on Working Parents, cipd.org

Acas, Phased Return to Work guidance, acas.org.uk

Doyle, N., Neurodiversity in Business Report 2026, reported in Forbes, July 2026

Association of Colleges, Staff Mental Health Report, May 2026