Project Search graduates celebrated at Queen’s Hospital

Students from Barking & Dagenham College have marked a major milestone after completing their Supported Internship programme through Project Search at Queen’s Hospital.

The graduation celebration recognised the achievements of the students who have spent the past year developing the confidence, skills and workplace experience needed to take their next steps towards employment.

Project Search is a national programme designed to help young adults with disabilities gain competitive, transferable and marketable job skills, while increasing confidence, self-esteem and independence. The programme supports students to make the transition from education into the world of work, combining practical work placements with tailored coaching and classroom-based learning.

Hosted at Queen’s Hospital, the event brought together graduates, families, staff and partners to celebrate the interns’ hard work and personal growth. The Mayor’s of both Havering and Redbridge also attended the ceremony, helping to mark the significance of the occasion and congratulate the graduates on their success.

Throughout the year, the interns have embraced new challenges, built their independence and gained experience in real working environments. Their achievements demonstrate the impact that supported internships can have when young people are given the right opportunities, encouragement and specialist guidance.

At Barking & Dagenham College, supported internship pathways give students the chance to work with support from job coaches, develop employability skills and build the practical confidence needed for paid work. The College’s supported internship provision is aimed at young people aged 16 to 24 with an Education, Health and Care Plan whose goal is paid employment.

The graduation was an opportunity to recognise not only the interns’ progress, but also the commitment of the staff, employers, mentors and families who have supported them throughout the programme. By working closely with partners, Barking & Dagenham College continues to promote inclusion, independence and employability, helping students to prepare for sustainable work and greater choice in their futures.

Manager of Supported Internships from Barking & Dagenham College said:

“We are incredibly proud of every Project Search graduate and everything they have achieved this year. They have shown determination, resilience and enthusiasm throughout their internships, and it has been inspiring to see their confidence grow. We wish them every success as they take their next steps.”

The celebration highlighted the importance of creating inclusive routes into employment and ensuring that young people with disabilities have access to the support, experience and encouragement they need to thrive. For the graduates, the ceremony marked the end of an important chapter and the beginning of exciting new opportunities in work, further training and independent life.