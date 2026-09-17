Bradford College Opens Cutting-Edge £19.3m Motor Vehicle & Engineering Building

Bradford College has officially opened its latest multi-million-pound facility after nearly two years under construction.

The new Junction Mills building on Thornton Road will offer students training in modern automotive and digital engineering and will be vital in supporting the growth of electric and hybrid vehicle capability within West Yorkshire.

The four-storey new build was made possible by £17.8 million in funding from the Department for Education’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF) and a £1.5 million contribution from the College.

The new facility was built on the site of a derelict textile mill, which was demolished to make way for the development while retaining the historic mill’s name. The construction of Junction Mills has been one of the biggest developments in Bradford city centre since the completion of One City Park.

The opening was marked by a special ceremony led by car journalist, content creator, and presenter Abigayle André, alongside Judith Cummins, Labour MP for Bradford South and Deputy Speaker. Guests also heard speeches from Morgan Sindall Area Director Ben Hall and Ray Chapman Motors (official Volvo and Chery retailer) General Service Manager Craig Walton, before touring the new facilities.

Contractors Morgan Sindall Construction completed work on site in June. The new building features collaboration classrooms, IT labs, a boardroom, a student balcony, and three large workshops where students can work on traditional cars, as well as EV bays and a hydrogen fuel cell car.

The fit-out incorporated new specialist equipment, including professional vehicle lifts designed for MOT testing and wheel alignment, computerised roller brake testing systems, petrol and diesel emission analysers, tyre changers and more, supplied by JHM Butt & Co Ltd.

Up to 650 students will study at Junction Mills and access the industry-relevant equipment and training, all designed to prepare them for future-facing careers. The motor vehicle and engineering department’s former site at Bowling Back Lane has also been transformed into a new Electrical Academy following an extensive summer refurbishment programme.

Pamela Sheldon, Head of Projects at Bradford College, said:



“It’s fantastic to see Junction Mills ready to welcome students after all the hard work of everyone involved. My thanks go to our staff, Morgan Sindall Construction, and all our many other local and regional contractors and partners who helped bring the project to life.

“Junction Mills is a major step forward in how we prepare young people for exciting, fast-moving careers in automotive and engineering industries. This latest multi-million-pound investment in our estate shows our commitment to giving students world-class learning environments and the in-demand skills needed for their chosen professions.”



Last year, Junction Mills was the only new build project in Yorkshire to attain Morgan Sindall Construction’s platinum certification for outstanding carbon savings. Including the use of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel for the structural frame, which saved 290 tonnes alone, the project has saved an impressive 473 tonnes of carbon over its design and construction phases – equivalent to heating 175UK homes for a whole year.



Special guest and motor vehicle journalist Abigayle André added:

“It is not just about what the industry looks like today; it is about the people who will shape what it looks like tomorrow. It is a real privilege to be here.”



Over the last three years, Bradford College secured nearly £32 million in funding, with Junction Mills central to an ambitious estates strategy designed to nurture inspiring careers that support regional economic growth. Other capital projects have included the Autumn 2024 opening of Garden Mills – a flexible digital, science, and allied health training facility for higher-level students – and the 2025 remodelling of creative facilities for The Producing Academy.