Hannah’s Welsh language journey helping other blind and partially sighted learners

Registered blind with a degenerative sight condition, Hannah Rowlatt, from Cardiff says learning Welsh has transformed her life.

After the Covid-19 pandemic affected her independence and confidence, adult learning helped her reconnect with others, rediscover her determination and realise what she was still capable of achieving.

Now, Hannah is helping other blind and partially sighted learners across Wales by working with The National Centre for Learning Welsh to improve the accessibility of course materials.

A Policy and Campaigns Officer for RNIB Cymru, she uses a screen reader on her laptop to access her Welsh language studies.

“My hope is that other blind and partially sighted people across Wales are encouraged to join a class, benefit from these improved resources and experience the joy of learning as I have,” said Hannah.

In recognition of her learning journey, she has won the New Welsh Speaker Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. She is one of 11 award winners.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

“I was happy to be nominated and never expected to win which is exciting,” said Hannah. “Hopefully, it will encourage others to take an adult learning course.”

She began a Mynediad (Entry level) course in 2022, as many of her work colleagues speak Welsh. Attending weekly classes, she has progressed to Sylfaen (Foundation level) and is about to start Canolradd (Intermediate) with Learn Welsh Cardiff.

“Attending the classes has had a profound impact on my life, not just in the development of a new skill to use in work and with friends, but in reminding me of what I am capable of,” explained Hannah. “My confidence and independence have grown as a result of being in a supportive environment.”

Supported by her tutor, who has adjusted the course to make it accessible and inclusive, she has also received encouragement from other learners and has enjoyed the fun they’ve had in learning together.

“Participating in adult learning has enabled me to rediscover my confidence, determination and, most importantly, myself. I still have a long way to go in developing my Welsh language skills but am excited to start the next level of the course.

“I think everyone should have an opportunity to learn Welsh because we live in Wales and it’s our national language. Taking part in adult learning is not necessarily about the skills you learn, it’s also about the positive experience and wellbeing.”

Award nominator Dr Sara Orwig-Palmer from Learn Welsh Cardiff said:

“Returning to the classroom as an adult can be daunting and I hope that Hannah’s story shows what a welcoming and supportive environment tutors and learners can create.

“It’s wonderful to see how she has taken her personal experience of accessibility challenges and turned it into something truly positive, using her passion to help improve Learn Welsh courses for blind and partially sighted learners across Wales.”

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell MS, said:

“Hannah’s achievements are truly inspiring. Her commitment to learning Welsh, despite the challenges she has faced, demonstrates the resilience, determination and confidence that adult learning can unlock.

“What makes Hannah’s story particularly special is that she has used her own experience to help improve learning opportunities for other blind and partially sighted people across Wales.

“Adult learning is about much more than gaining qualifications. It can build confidence, improve wellbeing and create new opportunities. Hannah’s journey is a wonderful example of the positive impact learning can have on individuals and communities alike.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to “never stop learning” is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Hannah’s story can access free advice and support through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities in their local area.