Never Stop Learning: The skills you need might already be in your organisation

As we head towards Adult Learners’ Week, the theme of ‘Never Stop Learning’ feels particularly relevant to the conversations I’m having with employers.

Not because every employee needs another qualification.

But because businesses are increasingly asking a more important question: How do we make sure our people have the skills we need next?

In my role at Educ8, I spend a lot of time talking to employers about their people, their challenges and where they want their organisations to go. One thing I’m seeing more and more is a shift from simply asking, “Who do we need to recruit?” to also asking, “How do we develop the people we already have?”

That shift matters.

Recruitment will always be an important part of building a workforce, but there is often significant potential already within an organisation. People who understand the business, know their customers and have built valuable experience can be well placed to take their next step — with the right development and support.

The latest apprenticeship statistics from Medr provide an interesting reminder of this. Learners aged 25–39 make up a significant proportion of apprenticeship starts in Wales.

For me, that challenges the perception that apprenticeships are primarily an entry route for young people starting their careers.

Learning doesn’t have to happen at the beginning of your career. It can happen when someone is ready for progression, moving into management, developing new skills or recognising that the role they do today may look very different in a few years’ time.

And that has implications for employers.

One of the questions I would encourage employers to ask is:

Where could we unlock potential within the people we already have?

It might be someone who is ready to move into their first management role. Someone who has become the go-to person for digital systems. Someone with years of experience who is ready for a new challenge. Or someone who has the potential to progress but simply hasn’t had the opportunity to develop the skills or confidence to take that next step.

Work-based learning can provide a practical way of supporting that development while people remain part of the organisation.

And there is a wider benefit. When people can see opportunities to learn, develop and progress, employers are not just building skills — they are creating clearer career pathways and giving good people reasons to stay.

Of course, there will always be a need to recruit new talent. But developing your existing workforce can sit alongside that strategy, helping employers retain experience, support progression and build the skills they need for the future.

For me, Never Stop Learning is therefore as much an employer message as it is a learner message.

It is about creating workplaces where development doesn’t stop when someone gets the job. Where learning is part of the conversation about progression. And where employers look at the people already around them and ask what opportunities could be created next.

Because sometimes, the skills you need for the future are already in your organisation.

You just need to create the opportunity for them to grow.

By Ann Nicholas, Customer Account Director, Educ8 Training