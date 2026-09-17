Investing in Wales: Itec Skills Celebrates Apprenticeship Graduates 2026

Itec Skills and Employment proudly celebrated the achievements of its 2026 apprenticeship graduates at a special graduation ceremony on 3 September, bringing together learners, employers, partners and supporters from across Wales.

The event recognised the hard work, resilience and dedication of apprentices who have successfully completed their programmes while highlighting the vital role apprenticeships play in developing skills, supporting businesses and strengthening the Welsh economy.

The ceremony was attended by Lis McLean MS, Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Pontypridd, Cynon and Merthyr, whose presence underscored the importance of investing in apprenticeships, lifelong learning and skills development across Wales.

Lis said, “It was brilliant to see so many people graduate, and it was a privilege to be part of this important milestone in their lives. Events like these remind us how important it is to invest in apprenticeships, lifelong learning and skills development across Wales.”

Itec Managing Director Ceri Murphy praised graduates for their commitment and perseverance throughout their apprenticeship journeys. She said, “Today marks an important milestone: the successful completion of your apprenticeship and the formal recognition of your hard work, commitment and resilience. Your apprenticeship represents more than the skills you have gained; it reflects your ability to grow, adapt and persevere.”

Guest speaker Lisa Mytton, Strategic Director of the National Training Federation for Wales, spoke about the lasting impact of work-based learning on individuals, businesses and communities in Wales. Mytton said, “Communities benefit from people building successful careers close to home.”

Her speech reflected the importance of investing in local talent, helping Welsh businesses access the skilled workforce they need while creating opportunities for people to thrive in their own communities. By developing skills and supporting career progression across Wales, apprenticeships play a vital role in building a stronger and more prosperous Welsh economy.

EE Operational Manager, Leighton Channing, brought an employer perspective to the stage. He said, ‘The fresh perspective of apprentices is invaluable for us. They are not necessarily restrained by the phrase ‘well that’s how we’ve always done it’, they question and challenge the norm as they look at things differently. So, rather than the finished article on recruitment day, I would prefer to hire somebody that we can shape and mould.”

Graduate speaker William Mainala shared his inspiring journey from Level 2 through to Level 5 apprenticeships, reflecting on the support he received throughout his learning experience. He said, “I am grateful to Itec and the two assessors who took me through from Level 2 to Level 5. You challenged me in so many ways professionally and that has made me who I am today.”

His heartfelt words highlighted the important role that assessors, employers and support networks play in helping apprentices realise their potential and progress in their careers.

The graduation ceremony reflects Itec’s ongoing commitment to supporting learners and employers through high-quality apprenticeship programmes that help individuals achieve their ambitions while strengthening the Welsh workforce.

Itec would like to congratulate all graduates on their remarkable achievements and thank the employers, partners, guest speakers and colleagues whose support helped make the day such a memorable occasion.