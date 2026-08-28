NCG Joins Regional Anti-Racism Movement

NCG has officially joined the North East Anti-Racism Coalition’s Become the Bridge campaign, pledging to take meaningful action to challenge racism and promote greater equality across its colleges.

The campaign brings together organisations committed to moving beyond statements of intent and working collaboratively to tackle racism and create lasting change.

As the UK’s only national college group, NCG is proudly rooted in the North East, where its headquarters and founding institution, Newcastle College, are based, alongside Newcastle Sixth Form College and Newcastle College University Centre, which collectively teach more than 16,000 students and support around 1,000 staff.



By signing the pledge, NCG reaffirms its commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging (EDIB), and to ensuring its campuses across the UK remain safe, inclusive spaces where every student and colleague feels respected, supported and empowered to succeed.

Liz Bromley, CEO of NCG, said:

“NCG was founded in the North East and remains deeply connected to the communities we serve here. Our mission, to enable social mobility and economic prosperity through exceptional education, can only be realised when everyone feels safe, valued and able to be their authentic self.

“Joining the Become the Bridge campaign reflects our unwavering commitment to standing against racism and taking meaningful, collective action. We are proud to stand alongside organisations across the North East, but we will work across the country to help create inclusive environments where all of our students and colleagues feel they belong and can achieve their full potential.”

Jill Baker, Co-Chair of the North East Anti-Racism Coalition, said:

“We are thrilled that a leading college group like NCG has joined our Become the Bridge campaign, to challenge racism together for a fairer, stronger region. We believe that racism pushes people to the side when they should be feeling our famous welcome. Education can help to combat this.

“Become the Bridge is about standing up for the kind of place we believe in, where no one is made to feel like an outsider, where we show our pride in our actions. We are pleased that NCG has made this strong commitment to help bring about a region free of racism and hatred based on religious identity.”

By joining Become the Bridge, NCG commits to an action plan that builds on its established EDIB Strategy, which aims to deliver an inclusive, fair, and varied curriculum, and to help learners across all of its college communities achieve social mobility and economic prosperity, regardless of their background or starting point.

Importantly, it also commits to ongoing learning, listening and action, strengthening its role as both a national educator and a locally rooted organisation dedicated to fairness, respect and opportunity for all.