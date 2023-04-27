Activate Rugby Academy at City of Oxford College to represent UK at Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament 2023

Activate Learning is proud to announce the Activate Rugby Academy at City of Oxford College has been nominated by the RFU to represent England in the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament 2023 in Japan.

The Girls Teamdeparts the UK on Wednesday (26/4) torepresent England in the week-long tournament that commences on Friday (28/4), in the Global Arena near Fukuoka City on the island of Kyushu in western Japan.

The international tournament celebrates developing, strengthening, and promoting the game of rugby, fostering healthy youth development and international cultural exchange through rugby.

Gary Headland DL, CEO of Activate Learning, expressed his delight for those travelling to Japan, saying:

“We are extremely proud of the Girls Team at the Activate Rugby Academy forearning this tremendous honour of representing England at the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament.

“We have built a truly remarkable offering at Activate Learning for young people who are passionate about rugby, to come and hone their skillstalents alongside getting academicqualifications.

“This is a truly fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the programme. We wish the team the very best of luck and look forward to following their progress in Japan.”

As part of the itinerary, the group will visit Nagasaki, the site of the last use of an atomic weapon in war, which will provide an excellent educational experience for the group.

The Activate Rugby Academy at City of Oxford College competes in the Girls Performance League, the highest standard of Further Education competition in England, and four players are currently part of the England U18s squad.

Pat Metcalfe-Jones, the Head Coach, expressed his excitement. He said:

“We are incredibly proud to have been nominated by the RFU to take part in the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament.

“The nomination is a testament to the strength of the Activate Rugby programme here at the City of Oxford College. The chance to go head-to-head against college sides from Japan, Australia, and New Zealand is hugely exciting.”

Mark Beard, the Activate Rugby Academy Patron, added,

“The Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament is an incredible opportunity for the girls to not only compete at the highest level but also to learn about a different culture and way of life.

“I am thrilled that the team will be representing England in Japan and I know they will do themselves and their country proud.”

The Activate Rugby Academy 7s Sanix Tournament Squad is as follows:

Carys Coletta

Charlotte Cheshire

Charlotte-Grace Mosca

Charlotte Sedge

Ella Cromack

Evie Butcher

Immy Wilcox

Maddy Maskery

Maddy Page

Maisie Riddell

Millie David (Captain)

Milly Pearce

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Bidwells, The Shanly Foundation, the Olive Gibbs Trust, Equip Scaffolding, the Lodge Garage, and Fujitsu Education who have made generous contributions to support the trip.

Martin Unsworth, the Rugby Programme Manager, expressed his gratitude to everyone who had made the trip possible.

He said: “Activate Rugby Academy are grateful to all our sponsors, supporters, and parents who have enabled us to travel to Japan.

“The standard of the competition is truly fantastic, and I know the girls will have a once in a lifetime experience.”

Published in