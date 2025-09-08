Adult learning transforms award winner Ida’s life and she’s now helping others

When Ida Aldred first set foot into Job Club at Chepstow Community Learning in March 2024, she was at a low point in her life.

Feeling isolated and powerless, her mental and physical health had deteriorated, having recently moved to the town after losing her job, home and car.

For four decades, Ida had been afraid to go outside her comfort zone, fearing the world as a terrifying place. She was struggling to find her purpose in life.

Fast forward 18 months and Ida is now a confident and resilient volunteer armed with a wealth of new skills and qualifications that have transformed her life and is positively impacting the lives of others.

“I owe it all to Job Club,” said Ida. “I’ll admit to being a bit overwhelmed at first, because it was completely different to any other employability course. Eventually, it clicked with me that Job Club was genuinely what it claimed to be, a supportive environment where fellow attendees could collaborate and contribute on collective and individual goals.”

In recognition of her journey, Ida has won the Life Change Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. She is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Ida achieved a Learning Development qualification, which helped to identify her knowledge, skills and personal qualities and strengths. For the first time, she could set out her life goals, leading to the Overcoming Barriers to Work qualification with Agored Cymru.

She is also learning Welsh and is a crucial volunteer at Job Club, alongside this she champions community learning and supports the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) course as an assistant.

“Ida continually pushes herself out of her comfort zone to learn new things, develop and grow,” said her tutor, Catrin Edwards. “She always supports others in Job Club and has encouraged them to push themselves to expand their horizons.”

Adult learning has changed Ida’s life and she’s passionate about helping non-English speakers to integrate. As a next step in her career, she wants to achieve the Teaching English as a Foreign Language qualification.

“Ever since I can remember, I’ve never seen myself with a future,” added Ida. “To be presented with the foundation for one, to know that I can adapt, develop and achieve things that I used to only dream about, it’s like being handed a second life, with all the many possibilities that offers.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”