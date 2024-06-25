AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group Granted SQA Accreditation License for Domestic Retrofit Qualification

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group (AIM) is proud to announce it has been granted an Accreditation License by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA). Initially, AIM has been approved to deliver its Award in Understanding Domestic Retrofit qualification and plans to introduce other qualifications in the future.

SQA Accreditation

SQA regulates approved awarding bodies and their accredited qualifications to safeguard the interests of learners, employers, parents, funding bodies and Scottish Government.

This qualification is already regulated by Ofqual but the SQA Accreditation License recognises AIM as an approved Qualification Awarding Body for Scotland and brings several key benefits:

1. Quality Assurance: The license ensures that AIM’s qualification meets the high standards set by SQA, a globally recognised authority in educational accreditation.

2. National Recognition: Learners can be confident that their qualification is recognized and valued across the UK.

3. Industry Relevance: The accreditation process ensures the qualification content aligns with current industry needs and standards.

4. Enhanced Credibility: AIM can now issue certificates bearing the SQA Accreditation logo, adding further value to the qualification for learners and employers.

Move towards net zero carbon emissions

Fabienne Bailey, Business Growth and Transformation Director of AIM, commented: