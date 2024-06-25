AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group Granted SQA Accreditation License for Domestic Retrofit Qualification
AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group (AIM) is proud to announce it has been granted an Accreditation License by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA). Initially, AIM has been approved to deliver its Award in Understanding Domestic Retrofit qualification and plans to introduce other qualifications in the future.
SQA Accreditation
SQA regulates approved awarding bodies and their accredited qualifications to safeguard the interests of learners, employers, parents, funding bodies and Scottish Government.
This qualification is already regulated by Ofqual but the SQA Accreditation License recognises AIM as an approved Qualification Awarding Body for Scotland and brings several key benefits:
1. Quality Assurance: The license ensures that AIM’s qualification meets the high standards set by SQA, a globally recognised authority in educational accreditation.
2. National Recognition: Learners can be confident that their qualification is recognized and valued across the UK.
3. Industry Relevance: The accreditation process ensures the qualification content aligns with current industry needs and standards.
4. Enhanced Credibility: AIM can now issue certificates bearing the SQA Accreditation logo, adding further value to the qualification for learners and employers.
Move towards net zero carbon emissions
Fabienne Bailey, Business Growth and Transformation Director of AIM, commented:
“We are delighted to receive this SQA Accreditation License for our Understanding Domestic Retrofit qualification. This endorsement from SQA underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, industry-relevant qualifications. As the UK moves towards net zero carbon emissions, understanding how to effectively retrofit existing housing stock is crucial. This qualification will help develop the skilled workforce needed to support domestic retrofit projects across the country.
“The Understanding Domestic Retrofit qualification provides learners with essential knowledge and skills related to retrofitting existing homes to improve their energy efficiency and sustainability. It will be of interest to those working in or looking to enter the growing green construction and retrofit sectors and we look forward to working with training providers and centres across Scotland to deliver this qualification.”
Maintaining high standards
As part of the licensing agreement, AIM will work closely with SQA to maintain the highest standards of quality assurance and continual improvement. This collaboration ensures that the qualification will remain current and valuable to learners and employers alike.
AIM is committed to ensuring its portfolio of qualifications meets emerging industry needs. This new offering, backed by SQA accreditation, aligns with national goals for improving energy efficiency in homes and reducing carbon emissions from the built environment.
