Apprenticeship journey a real confidence booster for Karen

Karen Cameron Price was one of 20 candidates who embarked on their Modern Apprentice (MA) journey with @BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) and Scottish Borders Council.

Employed at Walkerburn Primary School, she was eager to develop her knowledge and confidence, and expressed when commencing her course that she wanted to take her time and utilise her full allocated 11 months to gain as much experience as possible within her setting, but also within knowledge and support sessions with her Assessor.

Karen always gave 100% in all aspects of her learning and was proactive in researching, planning and implementing a variety of learning experiences that engaged, interested and challenged the children. She used her progressing knowledge of the children to always provide a unique and meaningful curriculum experience.

She was credited with always being patient, calm, consistent and understanding of everyone’s needs, supporting positive and trusting relationships with the children, colleagues and families. This led to her ultimately securing permanent employment with Scottish Borders Council.

Karen commented on her apprenticeship journey, saying:

“From the moment I began my MA journey, I had the best support system from the School I had been placed with and my Borders college Tutor/Assessor Tracie.

“That, along with my passion for helping children learn through play indoors and more so outdoors, allowed me to fully immerse myself in the MA programme. I feel that taking your time to get to grips with all aspects of early learning is key in building confidence.

“I found my relationships with the children and parents/carers and other staff grew from strength to strength because they knew I was in it to learn and provide the best experience for the children involved.

“I love that the children can take their favourite books and bring them to life with the help of human props like myself and other practitioners.”

Published in