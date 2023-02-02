Association of Apprentices (AoA) and ITN Business produce news-style programme exploring the apprentice experience

Launching 8th February 2023 at AoA’s ‘Celebrating the impact of apprenticeships’ event in partnership with Investors in People and UCAS

An apprenticeship can offer a vital route into an industry and career, helping individuals to gain hands-on experience and the financial freedom of earning while learning. Beyond these benefits, what is the experience actually like for those undertaking and those offering this route?

This National Apprenticeship Week, AoA and ITN Business have partnered to produce ‘The Apprentice Experience’, showcasing the apprenticeship journey. The news-style programme examines the role a community of peers plays in achieving an apprenticeship, and the unrivalled benefits to the individual, employer and beyond.

Anchored by presenter Simon Thomas, ‘The Apprentice Experience’ features an interview with the Association of Apprentices’ CEO Emily Austin and Chair Sir Peter Estlin discussing why investing in the apprentice experience is so important to both individuals and employers, how apprenticeship completion rates can be addressed, and how employers and the government can provide the best experience for apprentices.

Hosted on AoA’s website, the programme also features reporter-led sponsored editorial profiles from the following organisations:

City, University of London – share how their apprenticeships are enhancing existing careers and building solid foundations for future careers, without the university price tag.

Marks and Spencer – discuss their mission is to equip new and existing apprentices with the tools to develop and grow, so they remain employable and have an opportunity to advance their careers.

Network Rail – demonstrate their variety of apprentice roles and proof that an apprenticeship can be the first step of a life-long career.

NOCN – highlight the importance of working with training providers to advance the positive value of education, apprenticeships and skills training to employers, learners and parents.

Support Connect – share how they provides one-one-one assistance to apprentices with learning differences, giving them the tools and support they need to thrive in the workplace

Emily Austin, CEO Association of Apprentices, said:

“We are delighted to partner with ITN Business to create this programme which focuses on the importance of supporting the thousands of current apprentices across the UK and investing in their experience. We know that quality of experience has a bearing on whether they complete or leave their apprenticeship, and we all have a role to play in making the journey the best it can possibly be. Our programme showcases examples of best practice to benefit all those involved in the delivery of apprenticeships and apprentices themselves.”

Nina Harrison-Bell, Head of ITN Business, said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering once again with the Association of Apprentices this National Apprenticeship Week. Our programme provides a deep dive into the individual experiences, sharing the real-life stories that prove this route worthwhile to industries, the government and individuals at every stage of their journey.”

The programme will launch at AoA’s ‘Celebrating the impact of apprenticeships’ event this National Apprenticeship Week, and features news items, interviews and sponsored editorial profiles. AoA will support the programme with an extensive campaign targeting their membership and global community, and the programme will be available to view on https://associationofapprentices.org.uk/ from 8th February 2023.

Published in