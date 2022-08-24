City of Wolverhampton College automotive students’ careers get on the road with top industry employer 

Students who studied for automotive qualifications at City of Wolverhampton College are celebrating after getting jobs with a leading motor vehicle dealer.

The group of six, who completed their Level 3 diploma in vehicle body repair and paint refinishing at the college in July, have all gained positions as smart repair technicians with Greenhous, which operates a network of car and commercial dealerships across the West Midlands, Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The employment opportunity arose after the operations manager from the company’s Telford site visited the college’s Paget Road campus to see the students carrying out repairs in the motor vehicle workshop and discussing the work they were doing.

After the visit the students were asked to submit their CVs to the company and, following interviews held at the college, were offered jobs to start with the company at the beginning of July.

Kieran Griffin, operations manager at Greenhous, said: “The students all demonstrated a very good level of industry skills and knowledge, we are delighted to have been able to offer them all exciting roles in the business.

“The training and support they received from their tutors during their course has given them the confidence to move seamlessly from college in to employment and begin their careers with us in the automotive industry.”

Student Tom Coates, ages 18, said; “To get a job with a guaranteed salary straight out of college is just brilliant!

“The course has taught me the right way to do things and I’ve proved that I’ve got the skills needed for my future career.

“I thought that after finishing the course I’d have to look for a job myself, but this opportunity through the college and Greenhous means I’ll be going straight into the industry and I’m really excited to get started

Get details of automotive courses offered by the college here

Ends

Published in