Award winner Fred’s learning journey inspired by his children and late wife

Devoted father Fred Murad began an inspiring and life-changing journey when his wife, Claire, tragically died from sepsis in 2021.

With two young children to care for, his priority was to ensure that he had the skills to support them with their education and move towards a brighter future.

Since joining a Springboard adult learning course at his children’s school in Pembrokeshire, he has embraced every learning opportunity and completed 25 courses over the last five years, including family learning, numeracy, literacy, digital skills and welding.

Inspired by his wife’s memory and his children, Fred is now starting the final year of a Foundation Degree in Inclusive Education with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and, plans to do an extra year to achieve a Bachelor’s Degree.

Simultaneously, he is working towards a Level 3 Award in Education, Teaching and Learning at Pembrokeshire College and he’s changed career from managing chefs to working as a welding tutor at the college. His learning journey has transformed his career, taking him from managing chefs in the hospitality sector to teaching welding at Pembrokeshire College.

His ambition is to become a lecturer to inspire other learners to succeed.

In recognition of his learning journey, Fred has won the Life Change Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. He is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales. They are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Responding to his Life Change Award, Fred, 44, who lives in Herbrandston, near Milford Haven with his children, Freddy nine and Sophie, five, said:

“I was honoured to be nominated but to win the award is surreal. I am grateful and blessed and I wonder what Claire would think of me?

“If I had passed away instead of Claire, I wouldn’t want her to give up, so I can’t let her down. Springboard and Learning Pembrokeshire opened the door for me to learn while providing childcare which was greatly needed as a lone parent without family support.”

Encouraging other adults to return to learning, Fred says:

“If you have the opportunity, go for it. That first step you take to get back into learning might just be the opportunity you need to open doors to propel you to the next level.

“With the fast, ever changing working environment, learning has ensured that I keep up to date and am not left behind.”

Fred’s nominator, Laura Phillips from Springboard at Pembrokeshire County Council, said:

“As a tutor, Fred has the same mentality as the one he adopted for the sake of his children. He says he is not going to give up on anyone and wants to inspire every learner to believe in themselves and their ability to achieve.”

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell MS, said:

“Adult learning plays a vital role in creating a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Wales. It helps people develop the skills they need to progress in work, participate fully in their communities and respond to the opportunities and challenges of a changing economy.

“Fred’s achievement highlights the value of investing in people and ensuring that learning opportunities are available throughout life. His story demonstrates the positive impact adult learning can have, not only for individuals, but for families, workplaces and communities across Wales.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital and support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to ‘never stop learning’ is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Fred’s story can access free advice and support through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities in their local area.