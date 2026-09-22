Students invited to imagine Tomorrow’s World for National Innovation Challenge 2027

Students from across the UK are invited to come up with bold innovations for the future as a national competition returns for its third year.

Led by HRUC (Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges) in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program, the National Innovation Challenge (NIC) aims to empower young people to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues.

The winning teams will embark on a life-changing trip to MIT in the United States in autumn 2027, where they will have the chance to collaborate with world-leading researchers, gain new technical skills, and build international networks.

This year, students from secondary schools, colleges and sixth forms are invited to submit their projects on the theme of Tomorrow’s World. Spanning a wide variety of disciplines – including digital, IT, healthcare, and engineering – students are challenged to imagine the future and develop bold, innovative ideas that could shape the way we live, work and interact.

Students are encouraged to turn their ideas into practical solutions that could make a real difference locally, nationally or globally. Through their projects, students will develop their technical, creative and collaborative skills, with the chance to have their efforts recognised on an international stage.

Previous projects have included a synthetic tree to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, a new type of diabetes pump powered by AI, a worktop device which provides real-time recycling instructions, and a smart road hump which helps to create renewable energy.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in summer 2027. At the 2026 final in central London earlier this year, the shortlisted entrants had the chance to network with representatives from MIT, Amazon, BT, and more.

Yaseen Akhtar, Managing Director of the West London Institute of Technology, HRUC, said:

“Your idea could be the one that changes the future. NIC 2027 is your opportunity to turn creativity into real-world impact, showcase your talent on a national stage, and potentially take your innovation all the way to MIT. Challenge yourself to think differently and take your idea to the next level.”

This year, HRUC welcomes Dr Niamh Shaw as NIC ambassador and chair of the independent judging panel. An engineer, scientist, explorer, award-winning science communicator and Fellow of Engineers Ireland, Dr Shaw has built her career around curiosity, exploration and helping people see what is possible when we challenge conventional thinking. Her experience spans STEM, public engagement, education and exploration.

Dr Shaw said:

“I’m delighted to become ambassador for the NIC 2027 and to chair the independent judging panel. I’m particularly excited to see the ideas, ingenuity and ambition that participants will bring to the Challenge.”