Where futures begin: Deeside Sixth celebrates a decade of changing lives 

FROM doctors and lawyers to police officers and community leaders, the first generation of students to walk through the doors of Coleg Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre have returned to celebrate the place they say changed their lives.

The £14.6 million centre opened in September 2016, officially unveiled by First Minister Carwyn Jones as a state-of-the-art home for post-16 education in Flintshire.

A decade on, it has helped hundreds of young people take their next steps into higher education, degree apprenticeships and skilled employment, with former learners progressing to some of the UK’s top universities and into demanding, highly competitive careers.

Past and present staff, alumni and current learners came together yesterday (Monday) as the centre marked its 10th anniversary, reflecting on an era that has seen lives transformed and ambitions realised.

Among those to praise the centre was Nathan Hall, from Holywell, who studied A Levels in Business, Law and French before securing a prestigious solicitor degree apprenticeship with international law firm Ashurst Perkins Coie. Now training as a solicitor while completing his law degree, he credits the college with opening his eyes to a route he might otherwise have missed.

“Cambria provided lots of opportunities to hear about career options beyond the traditional university route,” he said.

“I also loved the independence and trust placed in me from the very beginning, which made the leap after Sixth Form much less daunting.

“As Deeside Sixth celebrates its 10th anniversary, I’d like to congratulate everyone who has helped make it such a success. It’s a place that gave me the confidence to pursue a different path and I’m incredibly grateful to have been part of its story.”

Former student Dr Ellie Moore perhaps best illustrates the life-changing impact education can have.

After leaving school at 16 and going straight into work, she returned to education at Deeside Sixth unsure whether she was capable of studying A Levels. Today she holds a PhD from Loughborough University.

“From the very start, Coleg Cambria built my confidence,” she said.

“I loved every second of it and it completely changed how I saw myself and what I thought was possible.”

She added: “Deeside Sixth laid the foundations for this chapter of my life; with the right support and the right people behind you, you really can achieve anything.”

Louise Barnard, now a resident doctor in the NHS after studying Medicine at Newcastle University, said the college prepared her for one of the country’s most demanding degree programmes.

“Looking back, I feel that Coleg Cambria helped develop my independence and confidence as an adult learner, which made the transition to university much smoother,” she said.

Alice Cleave, now Engagement and Learning Officer at Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden, remembers arriving at the centre as a formative moment.

“Going from high school into these incredible new facilities felt like a real step forward and it encouraged us to become much more independent,” she said.

“The tutors were fantastic and incredibly supportive while I was there and even afterwards. They really ignited my passion for politics in particular, and that has influenced everything I’ve gone on to do.”

From North Wales to one of the world’s most prestigious universities, former learner Tom Billington recently graduated in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Princeton University in New Jersey, adding another remarkable success story to their growing alumni community.

The centre’s influence can also be felt in public service. Matthew Barnes is now an Assistant Press Officer with the Metropolitan Police at New Scotland Yard, having launched his communications career in Westminster.

“The way of teaching really set me up for everything that has come since,” he said.

“It gave me the academic skills to succeed at university and encouraged me to believe more in my abilities, shaping my career choices since.”

For Jonathon Dawes, whose achievements in tennis and youth politics have earned national recognition, Deeside Sixth was where ambition truly began.

“It was Coleg Cambria that encouraged me to apply to university when I was considering other options,” he said.

“They nurtured my passion for tennis and gave me the confidence to think big.”

Many former learners have also since returned to speak with current students, creating a cycle of inspiration that has become one of the college’s defining features over the past decade.

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies at Coleg Cambria, said the anniversary was a celebration of people, not just the building itself.

“Celebrating our 10th anniversary is incredibly special because it gives us the chance to reflect on hundreds of remarkable journeys that began here,” she said.

“Over the past decade we’ve seen former students progress to some of the UK’s leading universities, secure prestigious apprenticeships, establish successful careers and make a real difference in their professions and communities. That’s something every member of staff can be enormously proud of.

“Our alumni are now caring for patients, shaping public policy, protecting communities, conducting research, leading businesses, supporting charities and inspiring the next generation. Collectively they are making an enormous contribution to society and the economy, and it all began with the decision to walk through our doors.”

Mim added: “We’re equally excited about the future. Every September another generation arrives with dreams and potential, and we can’t wait to see where the next 10 years will take them.”