Lots of free learning opportunities across Wales for Adult Learners’ Week

Everything from digital literacy and essential skills to cookery and calligraphy will be on offer across Wales during Adult Learners’ Week from September 21 to 27.

Hundreds of free online and in-person courses, events, activities and learning opportunities are being offered across Wales to boost people’s career prospects, skills, confidence and wellbeing.

Adult learning providers and community organisations are contributing to the ‘Never Stop Learning’ campaign theme by helping people discover new opportunities.

Adults are being encouraged to embrace opportunities to discover their passion for learning, brush up on their skills, improve their health and wellbeing, progress their career, or seek tailored advice and information on funding or specialised career pathways.

Adult Learners’ Week is co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government with support from The Open University in Wales, National Centre for Learning Welsh, ACT, Agored Cymru and Adult Learning Wales.

Adult Learners’ Week aims to make learning and skills opportunities more accessible to everyone and inspire people to discover how learning can change their lives.

The week provides an opportunity for people to embrace a second chance at education and work. Adults of all ages will have the opportunity to start or resume their learning journey with new in-person courses and online sessions at entry level throughout September.

A highlight of the week is the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards, which this year will be held at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. The awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell MS, said:

“Adult Learners’ Week celebrates the life-changing power of learning. Every day, adults across Wales are gaining new skills, growing in confidence and opening up new opportunities for themselves, their families and their communities.

“I am proud organisations across Wales are working together to support Adult Learners’ Week and inspire more people to take the next step on their learning journey. Whether you’re learning to progress in work, trying something new or building your confidence, my message is simple: Never Stop Learning.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Free and available to everyone, Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to inspire adults to take a first step into learning, celebrate learner achievements and make local opportunities easier to find.

“Learning providers and community organisations of all types are taking part this year to offer chances to adults to discover learning opportunities. An event held in Adult Learners’ Week may be the spark that helps someone to rediscover the joy of learning or boosts their confidence to try something new.”