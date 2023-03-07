Barnsley College to introduce new university-level courses at special event

Barnsley College is introducing its new Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) in Computing, Construction and Engineering at an event on Tuesday 21 March.

For those looking for a more technical skills-based university-level qualification, these new courses, developed in collaboration with employers, are an exciting new option.

HTQs are an employer-led alternative to a traditional degree or a degree-level apprenticeship and are made up of Level 4 and 5 qualifications such as Higher National Certificates (HNCs), Higher National Diplomas (HNDs), foundation degrees and diplomas.

The open event will run from 4.00pm to 6.00pm at the College’s SciTech Digital Innovation Hub, Falcon Street, S70 2EY, and all are invited to learn more about the new qualifications on offer, ask any questions and enrol.

Helen Foster, Director of Adult and Higher Skills for Barnsley College, said:

“The introduction of Higher Technical Qualifications is a vital step towards closing the national and local skills gaps and getting more people into highly paid employment. They are an excellent option for those who want to continue their education in a flexible, more practical mode.

“These new courses are an exciting addition to our Higher Education offering and I would urge people to come along to the event and discuss the possible options further with our team.”

