Barry goes from classroom to Oasis with PHX Training

Aspiring security expert Barry McKibben from Preston is celebrating a new career in the security industry after completing his SIA Licence training with leading training provider PHX Training – and helping out at one of the recent high-profile Oasis concerts.

Barry enrolled at the PHX Training centre in Preston full of ambition and enthusiasm, determined to secure a role working in security. His commitment and professionalism quickly stood out to tutors and he attracted attention from industry professionals.

Even before his official SIA licence card arrived in the post, Barry was recognised by an external security agent for his skills, professional attitude and natural ability to handle challenging situations. He was immediately offered work, and his new career took off faster than anyone expected, resulting in him working at one of the Oasis tour concerts in Manchester.

Over the summer, Barry also worked at other major UK live events, taking on front-line security roles at major festivals and concerts. Surrounded by crowds and live music, he helped keep thousands safe while gaining hands-on experience and discovering a passion for the job.

Barry said:

“When I joined PHX, I just wanted to give myself a chance at something new, but I never imagined how far it would take me. The tutors believed in me right from the start, and that gave me the confidence to go for it. Before I even had my SIA card in my hand, I was being offered real work, and from there everything just snowballed.

“I’ve worked at some of the biggest events in the country, met incredible people, and learned so much about teamwork and responsibility. I couldn’t believe I have worked at the Oasis concert. There’s no better feeling than standing in front of thousands of people at a live show and knowing you’re helping to keep them safe. I owe so much of it to PHX for giving me the tools and the belief to take that first step.”

Debbie, tutor at PHX Training, added: “Barry’s story is a fantastic example of what can happen when someone commits to their training and makes the most of every opportunity. From day one, his attitude and determination stood out, and it’s been amazing to see his journey unfold. Seeing him come back with such pride and passion for his new career makes all of us incredibly proud.”

PHX Training is a leading training provider offering a wide range of training and vocational courses, from basic English, maths and IT skills to sector-specific qualifications in areas such as health and social care, warehousing, business administration, and security.

The team also supports people back into work through tailored training plans, careers advice, access to local employers, and practical support such as CV writing, interview techniques, and free use of computers and printers.