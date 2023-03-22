Best Practice Network wins national apprenticeship award

Education training organisation Best Practice Network has won the Education and Childcare Apprenticeship Provider of the Year title at a prestigious national award ceremony.

The business won the award at the Annual Apprenticeships Conference in Birmingham.

The awards are held annually and recognise the hard work of apprenticeship providers, apprentices and employers.

Best Practice Network, which is one of the UK’s leading providers of training and professional development for the education sector, has been providing apprenticeships for three years.

Simon Little, Best Practice Network’s Managing Director, said:

“This award is a testament to our team’s passion and commitment to providing outstanding training opportunities to aspiring early years professionals as well as across the education system as a whole.

“Our goal is to ensure that every child has the best possible start in life, and that every apprentice is given the tools and support they need to thrive and excel in their chosen field.”

Apprenticeships are becoming an increasingly popular and accessible route for individuals to gain qualifications and enhance their careers. Best Practice Network, offers apprenticeships for school leadership roles including headship and executive leaders, early years practitioners and teaching assistants.

Tracy Clement, Apprenticeships Director at Best Practice Network, added:

“This award recognises the impact that we’re now making in apprenticeship provision. We are excited about the future of apprenticeships and the role that Best Practice Network will play in shaping the industry’s growth and development.

“We are committed to expanding our apprenticeship offer – we’ve recently added a Post Graduate Teacher Apprenticeship programme which starts in September – while continuing to deliver the highest quality of training possible.”

More information about Best Practice Network’s range of programmes for educational professionals working in schools and early years settings, including apprenticeships, is available at www.bestpracticenet.co.uk/apprenticeships

