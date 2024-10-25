Countdown begins for Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 in Wales

The countdown to Wales hosting the world’s premier culinary event in 2026 has begun, following the handing over the Worldchefs Congress & Expo bell in Singapore.

The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) will be welcoming the global event, which is held every two years and attracts thousands of chefs, to ICC Wales in Newport from May 16-19, 2026.

After praising Singapore for setting a high benchmark with the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024, CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, said it was huge honour to be staging the next event in Wales.

Marking the congress bell presentation, delegate heard for the first time the song ‘When you return to Wales’, which has been gifted by CAW ambassador, Katherine Jenkins, OBE, as the 2026 Congress & Expo anthem. Katherine is founder of Cygnet Gin, a CAW sponsor.

“This is not only a significant moment for the Culinary Association of Wales and ICC Wales, but also our nation as we showcase the rich culinary heritage and innovation to Wales,” he told delegates

“We understand the importance of this prestigious event bringing together chefs, culinary experts and industry leaders from across the globe to share knowledge, experience and passion for culinary arts.

“In Wales, we are inspired by our traditions but also fuelled by forward thinking vision. The next Worldchefs Congress & Expo will be a blend of these two forces. Expect to see the finest expressions of Welsh cuisine and global flavours, trends and innovations that will inspire future generations of chefs.

“We are committed to celebrating an event that not only celebrates our culinary diversity, but also addresses the pressing issues of sustainability, education and the future of our industry.

“Wales will open its arms to welcome each of you to our beautiful country, where you will experience our hospitality, breathtaking landscapes and, of course, world class food.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust bestowed upon us and we promise to make the next Worldchefs Congress & Expo a truly unforgettable experience for everyone. We look forward to working with Worldchefs and all of its members to ensure the success of this great event.”

Mr Watkins was accompanied by Peter Fuchs, group culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales sales director, Vicky Watkins, CAW office manager and Stephanie Belcher, CAW young chef ambassador.

Danielle said: “Arwyn has worked tirelessly over the last six years to bid for this event to come to Wales. It has been a pleasure supporting him and, having learned so much here in Singapore, I am more excited than ever to welcome this international event to ICC Wales in 2026 where our conference theme will be Pasture, Passion, Plate.

“We cannot wait to showcase the very best of Welsh hospitality on such a prestigious global stage.”

Worldchefs Congress & Expo brings together chef delegates and professionals from across the five continents to network and expand their professional bonds.

The event programme delivers presentations and workshops from leading experts in the industry, the Worldchefs Educators’ Forum, the Bill Gallagher Young Chefs Forum, the Global Chefs Challenge culinary competitions, an international trade exhibition and diverse networking activities.

Culinary Association for Wales

Worldchefs