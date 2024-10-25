Latest News

From education to employment

REC Deputy CEO, Kate Shoesmith discusses bridging Policy and Pedagogy

Education and Training Foundation (ETF) October 25, 2024
Kate Shoesmith at the FE + Skills Collective

REC Deputy CEO, Kate Shoesmith discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective.

Kate discusses bridging Policy and Pedagogy by bringing in FE professionals to help with the co-design and building trust. So great policy, is co-designed with pedagogy experts should give the best outcome for students.

Kate would love to see a labour market that is responsive to FE’s need and vice versa.

Check out what Kate has to say below:


The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Everything we do at the ETF is about supporting the further education (FE) and skills workforce on their professional journey, so that in partnership with the sector we can provide transformational learning opportunities to learners aged 14 and above.

