National Apprenticeship Week Announced for 10th – 16th February 2025

Preparations are underway for the 18th annual celebration of apprenticeships and skills and the contributions they make to businesses and communities.

Individuals, employers, and partners from across England are gearing up for National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2025 following the launch of a new website and communications toolkit.

National Apprenticeship Week will take place 10-16 February 2025, with people from across the country being asked to get involved by sharing the good work apprentices do. NAW will highlight how apprenticeships are an excellent option to consider for young people wishing to start a career, for employees looking to progress in their current role or retrain for a new career, or for employers needing to fill skills gaps to help grow their business.

The NAW website and toolkit contain support and guidance on how to get involved. This includes social media graphics, key apprenticeship messages, facts and figures, graduation toolkits, and advice so that individuals and businesses can explore the full range of benefits that apprenticeships offer.

Apprenticeships and skills programmes are a key element of the government’s aim of boosting opportunities for young people following the recent announcement of apprenticeship reforms in England.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

“We are focused on apprenticeships all year round, and I am looking forward to celebrating the achievements of the thousands who take on apprenticeships every year this coming National Apprenticeship Week.

“They wouldn’t have these opportunities without the support of employers who train these talented individuals in the skills we need for the future.

“With our new Growth and Skills Levy, we are giving these businesses greater flexibility over their training, and through Skills England we will boost opportunities across the country so even more people can get on in life and drive our economic recovery.”

From November, an events map will be available online for organisers to register their own celebrations so that local communities can also get involved, followed by the announcement of the National Apprenticeship Week 2025 Supporters Club – a list of leading employers sharing how apprenticeships are benefiting their organisation and how they’re lending their support to NAW 2025.

The week itself will also shine a spotlight on other government skills and training programmes, such as Higher Technical Qualifications and Skills Bootcamps. T Level Thursday will return, with a focus on the experiences of T Level students and the contributions they are making during their industry placements. A dedicated toolkit to support T Level Thursday will also be available.

National Apprenticeship Week 2025 is part of the Department for Education’s ongoing Skills for Life campaign which is engaging young people, adult learners, and employers with government skills and training programmes and the opportunities they bring.

Please visit the National Apprenticeship Week 2025 website for more information, to download the toolkits, and to get involved.