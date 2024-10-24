Latest News

From education to employment

Eddie Playfair, Senior Policy Manager at AoC discusses bridging Policy and Pedagogy

Education and Training Foundation (ETF) October 24, 2024
0 Comments
Eddie Playfair AoC

Eddie Playfair, Senior Policy Manager at the Association of Colleges (AoC) discusses bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective. Eddie explains that the quality of pedagogy depends on the policy framework, so it is vitally important that policy intertwines and supports excellent training and learning.

He then explains how it is vital for Government to support Colleges to support educators and leaders to meet the aspirations of their local communities.

The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.

Check out the video with Eddie below:

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics: ,
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Everything we do at the ETF is about supporting the further education (FE) and skills workforce on their professional journey, so that in partnership with the sector we can provide transformational learning opportunities to learners aged 14 and above.

