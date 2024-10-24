Eddie Playfair, Senior Policy Manager at AoC discusses bridging Policy and Pedagogy

Eddie Playfair, Senior Policy Manager at the Association of Colleges (AoC) discusses bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective. Eddie explains that the quality of pedagogy depends on the policy framework, so it is vitally important that policy intertwines and supports excellent training and learning.

He then explains how it is vital for Government to support Colleges to support educators and leaders to meet the aspirations of their local communities.

The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.

Check out the video with Eddie below: