Boost for apprenticeships at Fife College’s new Dunfermline Campus

Fife College is delighted to announce a boost for local apprentices due to a pledge from construction partner Balfour Beatty to offer over 200 weeks of work for apprentices on the build phase of the College’s new Dunfermline Campus.

The commitment will see apprentices play a key role in construction of the new £130m state-of-the-art campus in the eastern expansion area of Dunfermline.

Part of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus, the College’s new campus is expected to deliver a huge boost to the region with 80 per cent of contracts awarded to local businesses, and tens of millions of pounds spent in the Fife area.

The project will employ approximately 400 people at peak construction, including a number of apprenticeship and graduate positions.

The role of apprentices in the new campus build is being highlighted during this week’s Scottish Apprenticeship Week (6 to 10 March).

Duncan Gardner, Social Impact Manager at Balfour Beatty, said:

“There are a huge number of opportunities for young people in Fife to join the construction of the new Dunfermline Campus.

“Through several different apprenticeship programmes, the build phase offers young people in the region a special opportunity to take the first steps on their construction career on a cutting edge, sustainably led build right on their doorstep.”

Duncan added:

“We’ve been working with Fife College for many years to get young people on board to learn more about construction and start their careers on our sites through various apprenticeship programmes.

“The young people that come from Fife College are always of the highest calibre and they’ve brought immense benefits to the business in terms of filling that pipeline of new talent coming through and playing a key role in helping us deliver projects.”

John Lewthwaite, Director of Estates at Fife College, said:

“We are delighted that apprentices have the chance to play a key role throughout the construction of our ambitious new Dunfermline Campus.

“The first net zero tertiary education building in Scotland, our new campus will provide state-of-the-art facilities for students.

“With millions set to be invested locally, and hundreds of job opportunities created, this world-class place of lifelong learning will provide a huge boost to the whole Fife region.”

