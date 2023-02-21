Bracknell art students create 3D word models

Art and Design students from Bracknell and Wokingham College turned words into art as part of a project that saw their 3D models recently displayed in the college’s refectory.

The unit is based on words and meanings. Students are asked to portray the word in a 3D piece of artwork. Students could choose any four or five letter word they wanted.

Before the final outcome, they produced Marquettes using a wide variety of 3D materials including clay, foam, card and papier-mâché in different scale sizes to the final 12-inch models.

Most of the students used foam board for the final outcomes as it is a good 3D medium to make models from and is used a lot in interior architectural design. They sourced their own design materials from around the art rooms, home and online.

Students drew upon several subject matters as inspiration for their final models which included meanings of their chosen word, nature, films, games, and popular culture.

Steph is studying an Art and Design Level 2 Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

She said: “I chose the word dark, because I wanted to do something that I could get creative with and have fun with.

“I decided to focus on what lives in the dark such as nocturnal creatures like owls and foxes and things that we believe live in the dark like monsters. It helped me to get better with creature design, which I love doing.”

Kristina is studying an Art and Design Level 2 Diploma at the Church Road campus.

She said: “I chose the word year, because I wanted to represent months, festivals and seasons.

“For the Y, I decided to focus on New Year. The E is Spring. A is Summer because summer means holiday. Everyone is really excited for the summer to go out.

“For the R, I chose to focus on the month December as I wanted to represent Christmas because when you hear about December, we all remember Christmas.”

Natasha is studying an Art and Design Level 2 Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

She said: “I chose the word lady as I thought it was a word with lots of links and ideas to it.

“For the L, I did a shoe as I thought it was the classic thing because of ladies in high heels. The A is supposed to be a woman in a suit and the D is supposed to be a mirror with LED lights.



“The Y is a microphone with loads of words that describe a lady, both stereotypically and in general. I really enjoyed this project as it helped me to get my creative side out. I think it is one of my most creative ideas so far!”

Madeleine is studying an Art and Design Level 2 Diploma at the Church Road campus.

She said: “I chose the word news as I’m really interested in the news. I like hearing about it and seeing how it relates to everyday life.

“We were doing it around the time when Liz Truss was going through her Prime Ministership, I had a big focus on the news at that time and decided to use that in my artwork.”

Sophie Holmes, Art and Design Teacher at Activate Learning, said: “It’s been great to see the students come up with lots of ideas and to see them reflect them in their models.

“The models help them with their motor skills and help them to learn how to create 3D pieces of art and learn skills such as cutting and measuring.”

