Bradford College Named ‘Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’

Bradford College has been named ‘Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ at the national Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026.



Announced at the Apprenticeships and Training Conference gala dinner and awards evening at the ACC Liverpool on 3 March, the award recognises a provider that specialises in delivering apprenticeships and has achieved outstanding results.



Bradford College was among 19 winners at this year’s awards, run jointly between FE Week and the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, and delivered in association with City & Guilds. Six other providers went head-to-head against the College, including private training providers and universities.

In total, over 650 nominations were assessed by an independent panel of judges, who sought to identify the country’s most innovative and effective training, projects, providers and employers. The ninth annual awards celebrated best-in-class training, outstanding outreach, and exceptional employer partnerships.

Sarah Towan, Bradford College Vice Principal – Recruitment & Communications and Acting Head of Apprenticeships, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be named the best apprenticeship provider in the country, especially among such outstanding competition. We firmly believe apprenticeships have the power to transform lives and careers, and receiving this prestigious national award is a proud moment for Bradford College and a testament to the dedication and excellence of our Apprenticeship Team.”

Bradford College has over 30 years of experience in delivering apprenticeships and works closely with more than 700 employers. Staffed by highly qualified industry specialists, the Apprenticeships Team manages more than 1,200 apprentices using a roll-on, roll-off curriculum that allows apprentices to begin at any time.

The College has one of the largest apprenticeship provisions in the region with specialisms carefully aligned to the Bradford ‘Skills for Growth’ agenda – a strategy to create a more skilled workforce by better linking education to employer needs.



In line with wider regional skills gaps, the College offers Level 2 apprenticeships through to higher Level 6 apprenticeships across Professional Services, Construction and Engineering, Dental, Pharmacy, Ophthalmic, Digital, Early Years, and Education and Teaching.



Qualification Achievement Rates (QAR) data published in 2025 showed Bradford College to be one of England’s top five large FE colleges for apprenticeships and the best large college apprenticeship provider in West Yorkshire for a second year. Achievement rates were 5% higher than all other large FE colleges in West Yorkshire and +12.3% above the national rate.

A parliamentary reception took place at the House of Lords as part of National Apprenticeships Week in February 2026 to recognise the cohort of award finalists before the final took place in March.

