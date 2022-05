Bramble’s live online tutoring platform has been enhanced with a new feature designed to help students get the most out of their revision time as the exam season begins.

Golden Words automatically select topics for the student as they revise, based on what they have covered with their tutor during their lessons on the Bramble platform. It is designed to mimic the blend of high-quality questions, targeted resources and guidance that they would receive from an expert tutor or teacher.

Golden Words will help each student make the most of the capabilities of Bramble’s Smart Search technology, a specialised education search engine that allows students to carry out faster and more accurate searches of their personal library of Bramble tuition sessions that have been automatically recorded, transcribed and filed according to subject, topic and sub-topic.

The innovation comes as tutor and student usage of the platform surpasses the two million hour mark. There are now more than 100,000 Bramble users in more than 170 countries. It is the platform of choice for several tuition organisations involved in the delivery of the government funded National Tutoring Programme.

Will Chambers, Bramble co-founder and COO, said: “Revision can be stressful; students have lots of material to cover and seemingly very little time to do it and many struggle to revise effectively.

“Research shows that most students still revise through passive techniques such as reading over their notes and rewriting them. It is a ‘shot in the dark’ approach and not good preparation for exams which are less a test of memory and more a test of the application of knowledge.

“That’s where Golden Words comes in, equipping students with the means to make the most of their personal library of tuition sessions as they prepare for their exams, helping them to really focus in on their revision and cover the often forgotten topics that they need to know.”

