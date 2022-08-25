Budding forensic scientists investigate ‘crime scene’ at Blackpool and The Fylde College

Would-be investigators examined all the evidence as a devastating crime scene unfolded at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

A road traffic collision had occurred at the college’s Bispham Campus and no one knew what had happened or who was to blame. But all was not as it seemed.

The collision was actually a simulated crime scene, set up to give budding investigators an insight into the world of forensic science.

Lecturer Lisa Miller and specialist practitioner Dorothy Muir welcomed a group of students from local schools to the department to take on the challenge of solving the fake crime.

The accident scene, using a car from the college’s automotive department, gave an opportunity to showcase the campus’ science labs, which have received investment of more than £80,000 to enable the delivery of T level qualifications.

The event began with an introduction to the scenario in front of them before the young forensic scientists followed the evidence-based clues to try and solve the mystery.

Using professional methods such as fingerprinting, blood analysis, microscopic analysis and crime scene photography, the students tried to deduce what had occurred. The group also learned techniques designed to preserve vital information, such as bagging evidence to avoid contamination and carrying out a series of analytical tests.

Lecturer Lisa Miller said two attendees from the event are already enrolled to join the forensic science course in September, with others, from year 10, already pledging to apply for the 2023 intake.

She said:

“It was great to open the doors to our fantastic forensic science department to give young people real-world insight into this fascinating area of science.

“The students attending the event really took on board the advice they were given and were able to justify their methods, interpret their findings and report on conclusions drawn using the forensic techniques and analysis.

“Everyone enjoyed the event, particularly the practical application of various analytical techniques and finding out more about the jobs available in this field of science.”

