“But the ‘OSHcar’ went to…”

As the film world entered a final week’s build up to this year’s Oscars ceremony, the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) enjoyed its own annual celebration of young movie talent at the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) Awards.

The BAFTA award winning school, which has produced 13 of its own Oscar winners, has been growing the next generation of creative industries’ talent for more than 50 years. The Hollywood Reporter considers the NFTS to be one of the 15 ‘Top International Film Schools’ in the world. IOSH has been a long-term industry partner of the school’s annual Graduate Showcase, continuing to sponsor the ‘IOSH Award for Health and Safety Management in Film Production’.

This year’s celebration of graduating film, television and games talent featured a week of 80 screenings and industry meetings at the BFI Southbank, London, followed by an awards ceremony held at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

This year, the £1,000 IOSH award went to documentary production PromisedLand™ and the team of Frank Martin (Directing Documentary MA graduate), Claire McKenna and Sophie Outhwaite (both graduates of the Production Management Diploma). Tyrone Partridge, Chair of the IOSH Thames Valley Branch, presented the team with their trophy and cheque.

Sunny Bains, NFTS Production Health and Safety Manager commented:

“Another incredible slate of films was created by the students this year that required creative solutions and diligent risk management.

“The IOSH judges praised the diligent safety planning and preparation on PromisedLand™ which enabled the filmmakers to push creative boundaries.

“They remarked on how the winners explained very eloquently the value of the risk assessment process, effectively identifying and managing the safety challenges they faced. They said the students really saw the benefits of how good safety management can support creativity.”

“The extensive risks the students handle across genres is to be commended and providing the next generation with top notch safety skills is vital – we’d like to extend our huge thanks to IOSH for their continued support,” she added.

This year’s awards ceremony saw an Honorary Fellowship presented to British playwright, television writer, screenwriter and producer Jack Thorne. Known for his TV work on His Dark Materials and stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Thorne is a prominent advocate for disability access and inclusion.

Photo available on request shows (left to right):

ON THE RED CARPET: Tyrone Partridge, Sophie Outhwaite, Frank Martin, Claire McKenna and Sunny Bains.

