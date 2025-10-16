Cambrian Training champions Welsh language apprenticeships on Diwrnod Shwmae

Leading work-based learning provider, Cambrian Training Company, is celebrating Diwrnod Shwmae by highlighting its commitment to bilingualism and the transformative power of apprenticeships.

The Welshpool-based company is using Diwrnod Shwmae, which celebrates and promotes the Welsh language, today (October 15) to highlight the learning journey of employee Manon Rosser, Welsh language support and communication officer.

Manon’s journey is a testament to how passion, opportunity and work-based learning can come together to shape a meaningful career.

Raised in an English-speaking household, Manon and her siblings were the only Welsh speakers in their family, thanks to a Welsh-medium education that sparked a lifelong connection to the language.

That connection deepened during her university studies in Politics and History, which she completed partly through the medium of Welsh.

After graduating, Manon began working in a local café, where she developed confidence and communication skills that would later prove invaluable.

She joined Cambrian Training in a support role, handling data entry and reception duties. “It was one of the best ways for me to begin learning what the company does,” she said.

Her fluency in Welsh quickly became a vital asset. When asked to assist with translation tasks, it became clear she had a natural talent – one that led her to pursue an Agored Cymru Level 4 Translation Apprenticeship with Gower College Swansea.

“The apprenticeship was a revelation,” said Manon. “It covered everything from ethics and language variation to managing translation commissions and enhancing performance.”

Manon’s role evolved rapidly. She joined the marketing team, where she learned design skills and began promoting Welsh language initiatives. She later became a Mental Health Champion and earned her Mental Health First Aid certificate.

Being a fluent Welsh speaker, she understands how language can be a bridge and a barrier when discussing mental health. She used her newfound skills and knowledge to help create bilingual resources that support learners’ wellbeing.

Now, in her role, Manon leads Cambrian Training’s bilingual contributions. Her work includes: producing a Welsh quarterly newsletter; delivering training to encourage Welsh learning across the business; creating bilingual resources; promoting the CTC Welsh ambassador award and acting as the first point of contact in the company for Welsh language support.

Manon also works closely with Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol to encourage learners to become Welsh ambassadors. Her own experience as an Apprenticeship Ambassador led to national recognition, including a feature on S4C’s Prynhawn Da during National Apprenticeship Week.

“Studying and successfully completing my Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4), has opened so many doors for me,” said Manon. “It’s boosted my confidence and helped me make a real impact in my job.”

Proud to be a champion of bilingualism in the workplace, Cambrian Training Company continues to support learners and staff in developing Welsh language skills that strengthen communities and contribute to the Welsh Government’s goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Marking Diwrnod Shwmae, Cambrian Training’s Managing Director, Faith O’Brien, said

“We’re proud to champion the Welsh language across our organisation—within our workforce, with our learners, and in partnership with employers.

“By creating meaningful opportunities to learn and use Welsh, we support individual development, strengthen workplace culture, and contribute to a truly bilingual Wales.

“Language is a powerful force for inclusion, identity and community, and we’re committed to making it visible, accessible and celebrated in every part of our work.”

On Diwrnod Shwmae, the company is inviting everyone to say “Shwmae!” and celebrate the richness of the Welsh language because every word counts in building a bilingual Wales.