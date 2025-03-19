Cardiff and Vale College learners and apprentices celebrate success at the Skills Competition Wales Awards 2025

Cardiff and Vale College learners and apprentices have brought home 25 medals from this year’s Skills Competition Wales Awards, including seven gold, ten silver and eight bronze medals.

A further 23 competitors from CAVC were Highly Commended and CAVC Group partner ACT won an additional four medals plus one Highly Commended, taking the total amount of learners and apprentices recognised for their talent across the Group to 53.

Some 136 learners and apprentices competed in 36 different competitions across a range of disciplines from Brickwork through to Net Zero Skills, Automotive, IT, Graphic Design, Fashion and Popular Music.

CAVC learners won a clean sweep of gold, silver and bronze in Fashion Design Technology.

Amy Laugharne won gold in Fashion Design Technology. She said: “I’m overwhelmed – I’m so shocked and so happy. I’m just thrilled!”

Fellow Fashion learner Ffion Snook took home the silver in the same discipline. “I feel really grateful to have won this medal,” Ffion said. “I’m really proud of myself as I worked hard for it.”

Morgan Mates won the College’s first ever gold medal in Forensic Science. “I’ve just won gold in Forensic Science and I feel very proud of myself and also very shocked,” she said. “I was not expecting it so I’m very happy!”

Learners and apprentices from CAVC put in a strong performance in the Automotive competition, gaining medals or commendations in each category entered.

Shane Deakin won silver in Light Vehicle Automotive Technology. “I feel great – a little bit nervous but it’s good!” he said.

Bebe Lamport won silver in Creative Make-Up. “I feel so good as I did not expect to get silver at all,” she said. “It was my first year in the competition doing make-up so I feel over the moon – I expected maybe to get a Highly Commended!”

CAVC also won medals or commendations in all four IT competitions, plus first-time commendations in Health and Social Care and Accountancy.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Congratulations to all of our students on another year of excellent results! CAVC is a firm believer in the importance of skills competitions and the role they play in developing strong skills sets and creating a source of future talent who will add instant value to any employer.

“Winning medals at this stage can act as a springboard into taking part in the WorldSkills UK Finals and eventually even competing in the WorldSkills International Finals in Japan next year. Well done to all of our winners – and I also like to thank all of the CAVC staff who have worked so hard to support them to reach this level.”