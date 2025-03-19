Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Cardiff and Vale College learners and apprentices celebrate success at the Skills Competition Wales Awards 2025

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) March 19, 2025
0 Comments

Cardiff and Vale College learners and apprentices have brought home 25 medals from this year’s Skills Competition Wales Awards, including seven gold, ten silver and eight bronze medals.

A further 23 competitors from CAVC were Highly Commended and CAVC Group partner ACT won an additional four medals plus one Highly Commended, taking the total amount of learners and apprentices recognised for their talent across the Group to 53.

Some 136 learners and apprentices competed in 36 different competitions across a range of disciplines from Brickwork through to Net Zero Skills, Automotive, IT, Graphic Design, Fashion and Popular Music.

CAVC learners won a clean sweep of gold, silver and bronze in Fashion Design Technology.

Amy Laugharne won gold in Fashion Design Technology. She said: “I’m overwhelmed – I’m so shocked and so happy. I’m just thrilled!”

Fellow Fashion learner Ffion Snook took home the silver in the same discipline. “I feel really grateful to have won this medal,” Ffion said. “I’m really proud of myself as I worked hard for it.”

Morgan Mates won the College’s first ever gold medal in Forensic Science. “I’ve just won gold in Forensic Science and I feel very proud of myself and also very shocked,” she said. “I was not expecting it so I’m very happy!”

Learners and apprentices from CAVC put in a strong performance in the Automotive competition, gaining medals or commendations in each category entered.

Shane Deakin won silver in Light Vehicle Automotive Technology. “I feel great – a little bit nervous but it’s good!” he said.

Bebe Lamport won silver in Creative Make-Up. “I feel so good as I did not expect to get silver at all,” she said. “It was my first year in the competition doing make-up so I feel over the moon – I expected maybe to get a Highly Commended!”

CAVC also won medals or commendations in all four IT competitions, plus first-time commendations in Health and Social Care and Accountancy.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

Congratulations to all of our students on another year of excellent results! CAVC is a firm believer in the importance of skills competitions and the role they play in developing strong skills sets and creating a source of future talent who will add instant value to any employer.

“Winning medals at this stage can act as a springboard into taking part in the WorldSkills UK Finals and eventually even competing in the WorldSkills International Finals in Japan next year. Well done to all of our winners – and I also like to thank all of the CAVC staff who have worked so hard to support them to reach this level.”

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
Topics: , , , , , , ,
Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC)

Related Articles

Sarah Beale, CEO, Association of Accounting Technicians stands smiling in a brown jacket in front of the City of London.

How FE can Bridge the Finance Skills Gap

The UK is facing a financial skills shortage, a challenge that threatens not only the long-term viability of the finance industry, but the sustainability of…

Sarah Beale, CEO, Association of Accounting Technicians March 19, 2025
0 Comments

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .