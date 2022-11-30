Cardiff and Vale College wins Welsh Colleges Women’s 7-a-side national tournament

Cardiff and Vale College Women’s 7-a-side football team has won the Welsh Colleges National Championships.

Held at the College’s Cardiff International Sports Campus in Leckwith, ten teams from all over Wales competed. CAVC was in Pool A with current national champions Coleg y Cymoedd1, NPTC Group, Coleg Sir Gar and Pembroke College.

Without conceding a goal, the CAVC Women’s 7-a-side team was unbeaten in the pool stage, finishing with seven points.

They went on to a 2-1 win against Coleg y Cymoedd2 in the semi finals and then won against Coleg y Cymoedd1 in the final 1-0. The CAVC team will now go on to compete in the British Championship in Nottingham next year.

Cardiff and Vale College Head of Football and Head Coach Lee Kendall said: “The student athletes deserve every inch of credit – they fought hard in all the matches and beat a programme that recruits nationally, and we have only just started a very small programme so it makes me very proud.

“The student athletes understand off the back winning the National title, hopefully our programme will grow to compete on a more regular basis and give future female learners a fantastic chance to combine study and playing football.”

The CAVC Football Academy is made up of students from across the College who are studying a range of vocational and academic courses. The Academy provides a supportive and specialist environment that combines first-class coaching and sports facilities with the College’s wide portfolio of courses. Players can progress in their sporting careers while studying at the College and prepare for a future outside of sport as well.

Published in