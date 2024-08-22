Career Connect  – Connecting young people to apprenticeship opportunities

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, working with Pathway Group, successfully hosted the inaugural ‘Career Connect’ event at Millennium Point, Birmingham, on Thursday, August 15th. The event brought together over 100 young people eager to learn more about apprenticeships, enhance their skills, and explore potential job opportunities. Designed as a dynamic platform to connect individuals with the resources and inspiration they need to build thriving careers, ‘Career Connect’ proved to be a resounding success.



The event featured diverse exhibitors, including some of the most prominent names in education, training, and employment services. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with representatives from Ladder for Greater Birmingham, Swift Childcare, JTL, Severn Trent, HIT Training, University of Wolverhampton, GTG, West Midlands Combined Authority, Transport for West Midlands, Solihull College & University Centre, The Development Manager, Department for Work & Pensions, and Pathway Group.



This diverse representation allowed attendees to explore opportunities across various sectors, including healthcare, education, utilities, transportation, and government services. The breadth of sectors covered ensured that every attendee could find something relevant to their career aspirations, whether looking to start their journey in childcare, engineering, or public service. Interacting with such a wide array of exhibitors was invaluable, providing young people with the information and inspiration they need to pursue their career goals.



In addition to the exhibitor stands, the day was filled with motivational talks and presentations from industry leaders, including the West Midlands Combined Authority and key employers like Severn Trent. Attendees also had the chance to hear firsthand from apprentices Boma Praise Jumbo and Santina Bunting, who shared their experiences and offered practical advice on navigating the apprenticeship journey, as well as answering any questions any of the attendees had.



Boma Praise Jumbo, Assistant Manager Risk & Compliance Apprentice at HSBC, shared her journey of overcoming the pressure to prove herself and conform to others’ expectations in the workplace. Initially, Boma felt she had to act like someone she wasn’t to gain acceptance and recognition. However, with the guidance and support of her mentors, she learned to embrace her true self and to feel more at ease in her professional environment. Boma’s story highlighted the importance of mentorship in helping young people navigate the complexities of the workplace and avoid burnout. Her experience was a powerful reminder that authenticity and self-care are critical to long-term success and fulfilment in one’s career.



Santina Bunting, Civil Engineering Assistant Technician at ARUP, offered attendees enlightening tips on succeeding in interviews and the workplace. She emphasised the importance of using the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to structure interview responses, helping candidates avoid unnecessary waffling and focus on delivering clear, impactful answers. She also highlighted the crucial role of work experience, urging young people to seek opportunities to showcase their skills and build their confidence. Finally, Santina encouraged attendees to “sell themselves” by constantly providing concrete examples of where they have applied their skills, advising them to prepare at least three examples—two to use and one as a fallback. Her practical advice resonated deeply with the audience, equipping them with tools to navigate their career more effectively.



Martin Chandler, Chief Engagement & Enrichment Officer at Pathway Group and one of the event organisers, expressed his enthusiasm for the success of ‘Career Connect.’ He remarked,

“The overwhelming response to ‘Career Connect’ has been inspiring. This event was more than just a job fair; it was a celebration of potential and a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when we unite with a shared vision. We aimed to create a space where young people could explore apprenticeships and feel motivated and supported in their career journeys. The energy and engagement we witnessed today affirm that we are on the right path, and I am excited to see the lasting impact this will have on our community.”



Pathway Group and the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance would like to thank all the exhibitors, speakers, and attendees who made ‘Career Connect’ a truly memorable event. We look forward to continuing our mission of empowering individuals to reach their full potential through education, training, and employment opportunities.