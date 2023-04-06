Catering students cook exceptional menu alongside top chef

Our Hospitality and Catering students were put to the ultimate test preparing and serving an exceptional menu at our 74 South restaurant with the help of experienced chef, Phil Yeomans.

Phil, who boasts over 25 years’ experience as a chef, designed and executed an outstanding menu featuring an array of dishes for students to prepare for 50 eager guests.

Phil began his journey in the industry learning at well-renowned establishments such as Dorchester Grill, Harvey Nicols and SOHO house London and went on to work at one of the best diamond hotels in the USA. Now back in the UK, Phil is the Executive Chef at Lainston House, part of The Exclusive Collection.

Phil boasts a wealth of experience which is extremely beneficial to our students who wish to pursue a similar career. He is also passionate about the Exclusive Chef’s Academy which is an inspirational programme for budding commis chefs with at least one year of experience.

Phil stated:

“I really enjoy coming to the college, meeting the team and seeing where they are at with their training. I welcome the opportunity to talk about the Chef’s Academy and explain the opportunity this could offer current students if they were to be successful with their application. It has been great working with the staff and students for this event, they have been amazing”.

Alongside those preparing the menu, some of our students also operated as front of house stafffor the evening as part of the course. A key member of the team for the evening was Bonnie Rampton (pictured), a first-year student who worked as a supervisor for the event.

Bonnie stated:

“I really enjoy the atmosphere at events. There is never a dull service and it is always super busy which I love”.

As the evening progressed, the pressure was on to make all the exquisite menu items in a busy yet thriving environment. This included a Jerusalem artichoke tartlet, cured chalk stream trout, lamb loin and a delicious 36% Caramelia chocolate mousse.

Phil was on hand to provide support to all students throughout and gave helpful tips all evening to ensure students felt encouraged and confident.

Speaking about the guest chef evening, Iain Baillie, Professional Cookery Level 3 Diploma Course Manager said:

“It is tremendously important to work with industry’s finest – these events give our students unique hands-on experience and the opportunity to step outside of their comfort zone”.

“The guest chef events are such a positive experience for students, staff and 74 South restaurant guests”.

This marks another successful guest chef event and we are eagerly anticipating the next one!

