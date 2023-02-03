Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

City and Guilds offers top tips for applying to an apprenticeship ahead of National Apprenticeship week

City & Guilds February 3, 2023
0 Comments

Have you been thinking about applying for an apprenticeship?

Please see below for some top tips from Kirstie Donnelly, CEO of City & Guilds, the skills development organisation, on how you can move forward.

  1. Do Your Research. If you are excited about the prospect of gaining a qualification and studying while working and think an apprenticeship might be the right path for you, research is key to finding out if this route really can help you reach the career you’re interested in.
  1. Identify the trade or industry that’s right for you. Do you want to become an engineer? Or are you interested in working in health? Check out all the options to see what pathways are available for each industry.
  1. Once you know what industries are out there, consider what specific job role suits you, your interests and future ambitions. For instance, if you’re interested in becoming a mechanic or childcare professional, you need to learn about what’s expected from someone in that role, and make sure an apprenticeship will help to get you where you want to be. 
  1. You also need to think about what level apprenticeship you should be looking for. If you’ve already finished your A-Levels, you can aim for higher or degree apprenticeships. If you’ve just done your GCSEs, you should look for Intermediate (Advanced) level opportunities.
  1. Use the Find an apprenticeship service (https://www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship) to identify a few specific apprenticeships you’re interested in and look up the details. Remember, as well as considering salary and the location of the job, you need to think about how they will train you up and where you’d be doing your off-the-job training.

Parents, teachers and students can find out more about the vocational and technical education routes available to them on the City & Guilds Group:https://www.cityandguilds.com/apprenticeships/become-apprentice

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics:
City & Guilds

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .