City & Guilds and CIPHE Launch Strategic Skills Alliance to Transform Plumbing and Heating Education

City & Guilds, a global leader in skills development, and the Chartered Institute of Plumbing & Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the professional body for the UK plumbing and heating industry, today announced a new strategic collaboration designed to transform the future of plumbing and heating education.

This landmark agreement brings together two recognised leaders in vocational training and professional standards to tackle critical workforce challenges facing the sector. The partnership will enhance training quality, expand educational access, and future-proof the workforce through innovative joint initiatives.

The collaboration responds to urgent industry needs highlighted in City & Guilds recent report “Foundations for the Future: Building the Skills to deliver 1.5 million homes”, which found that 24% of Plumbing and heating training providers struggled to recruit learners. The partnership aims to deliver impactful solutions that support learners, educators, and employers while closing the skills gap in this essential industry.

The CIPHE’s 2024 Education Survey identified issues with the current plumbing standards which was reflected by 90% of respondents who supported a proposal to introduce both Level 2 and Level 3 apprenticeships. In addition, there was widespread support for an Experienced Worker Route to help upskill the industry.

The collaboration will deliver transformative benefits:

Accelerate capacity building in the education sector – by designing and delivering co-sponsored Train the Trainer programmes that strengthen the educator workforce and improve training standards across the industry

The partnership recognises the urgent need to close the industry’s skills gap, by providing practical solutions that directly support learners, educators, and employers.

Both City & Guilds and CIPHE are long-established institutions with Royal Charters, with decades of experience within the education and training landscape. This collaboration cements a long-standing relationship – City & Guilds as the UK’s largest awarding organisation in plumbing and heating, and CIPHE as an educational charity promoting the science and engineering principles of plumbing and heating for the ultimate benefit of the public.

Together, they will harness industry insight, extensive networks, and educational expertise to drive meaningful change through innovation and excellence.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds commented:

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in filling urgent skills needs. It will empower learners and educators in the plumbing and heating sector with the support they need to succeed. By combining our expertise with CIPHE’s deep industry insight, we’re creating a powerful platform for innovation, excellence, and opportunity. Together, we’re not just responding to the needs of today’s workforce—we’re building strong foundations for a competent and thriving future talent pipeline.”

Kevin Wellman, CEO of CIPHE, added:

“We are delighted to formalise this strategic collaboration with City & Guilds. Our shared commitment to raising standards, supporting professional development, and promoting the value of skilled trades will have a lasting impact on the plumbing and heating sector. This will help ensure that our industry is equipped with the knowledge, skills, and professional standing it deserves to safeguard the safety, health and wellbeing of the public.”