College female rugby group set sights on international stardom

A group of female rugby students, who are part of the Developing Players Programme at @BordersCollege, recently attended an Assessment Day at Pefermill, Edinburgh, for the East Regional Under 16s and Under 18s squads, with their sights firmly set on international duty.

Representing the Under 18s group were students Stroma Beukes (Hawick High School), Scarlett Crossan-Brown (Langholm Academy) and Faye Sutherland (Dunbar Grammar School).

Representing the Under 16s were students Sarah Murray (Selkirk High School) and Ellie Moffat (Earlston High School).

Following the Assessment Day, both groups took part in further training sessions, before competing against other regions from around Scotland, with potential places up for grabs in the national squads.

Impressing the selectors were students Faye Sutherland, Sarah Murray and Ellie Moffat, who were chosen to represent their country in their respective age groups – a fantastic achievement and a proud moment for the youngsters.

Part of a 28-player squad, Faye Sutherland shone on the international stage, scoring Scotland’s only try in a defeat to Wales. She will now take part in the Women’s Under 18s Six Nations tournament.

Instructor/Assessor for the Developing Players Programme at Borders College, Eric Jones, commented:

“The Developing Players Programme we are running at Borders College has been a catalyst for our players to develop their skill set and progress to the highest level. It has been fantastic to see some of the players going on to represent their country, as well as seeing the progression ofl the other players involved. The programme only can mean good things for the women and girls’ game in the local communities.”

Faye Sutherland commented:

“The Developing Players Programme has been instrumental in helping me get to where I am today – representing Scotland in the Under 18s. The course helped me develop my skills and break down the areas I’m looking to improve on.”

Published in