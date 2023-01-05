Shopping Cart

From education to employment

College hairdressing apprentice in final for national award

Barnsley College January 5, 2023
0 Comments
Barnsley College Level 2 Hairdressing apprentice Holly Oldfield is in the final running for a national ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Holly has made the regional shortlist after putting herself forward for the award and will now attend the red-carpet award ceremony in Birmingham at the end of April to see if she places nationally.

Her employer Natalie Palmowski, at Palmowski Hair Design in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham, won Hair Stylist of the Year at last year’s awards, and encouraged Holly to enter this time around.

Holly said: “I only entered a year’s worth of portfolio and a lot of people who are doing apprenticeships now have experience of working on weekends and past employment, but I only just started my apprenticeship a year ago.

“I’d only ever done my own hair before this course and, even though I’m now an apprentice, I still didn’t think I had the experience to make it to this stage, so it’s a bit of a shock. I’m really happy.

“I’d like to thank my boss Natalie, and my tutors Jessica Shaw and Claire Schofield who have helped me a lot.”

Jessica Shaw, one of Holly’s hairdressing tutors at College, added: “We are so proud of Holly for reaching the regional stage of this competition.

“Holly should be delighted with the progress she has made over the past year, and to have got to this stage when she is so new to the industry. We’re all wishing her the best of luck from everyone in the department.”

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
