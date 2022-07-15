College students have their work showcased at University of the Arts London exhibition

Six students from Wiltshire College & University Centre have had their work chosen to be displayed as part of the University of Arts London (UAL) Origins Creatives exhibition.

Origins Creatives is organised by UAL Awarding Body and provides art lovers, critics and industry professionals from the creative sector the chance to discover original creative talent from across the UK and celebrate students’ creativity and hard work.

The exhibition is free to attend and showcases work from some of the UK’s most talented students in Further Education institutions studying across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production and Performing Arts.

Students studying a range of Creative Arts courses at the College have all had their work chosen to feature as part of the three-day exhibition.

From the Chippenham campus, Music student Jack Dorsett and Christopher Hyde, studying Film, are both included. Three Trowbridge-based learners also feature – Leo Mundin (Games Development), Jasmine Mack (Film) and Summer XiaYuan (Art & Design). The fifth and final representative from the College attends the Salisbury campus and is Games Development student Leo Hayter.

Summer XiaYuan’s entry is a digital drawing entitled Human in Chinese Culture and is one of a number of items she created on that theme.

Summer said: “The theme of my end-of-year project is Human in Chinese Culture. I based this digital drawing on a sketch I did of a dress I planned to make. I was pleased with the colours but did not like the background, which I found more difficult to create. I also created a Lotus print, although I found the sewing quite difficult. I also created a ceramic sculpture inspired by Chinese culture.”

Christopher Hyde’s piece is a short film entitled Evocative Memories. He explained: “The film is a recreation of a 1970s home movie. It features a family who bought a Super 8 camera and filmed their child’s birthday party.

“I have been studying at the College for the past two years, learning more about my hobby through filming and post-production. I have advanced my skills in the industry and find my strongpoint is with post-production. I enjoy working with VFX, colouring and using Premiere Pro.”

This year, Origins Creatives will be an in-person exhibition at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch. The exhibition will open with an invite-only private viewing on Thursday 21st July at 6pm. It will be open to the public from the 22nd to 24th July, alongside an online showcase.

Tracey Bullen, Head of Faculty – Creative Arts, Media and Performance at the College, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement. That these students have succeeded in have their work selected to be part of a national exhibition is a great thing to add to their CVs. They have worked incredibly hard all year and deserve this special recognition for their efforts.”

Ross Anderson, Director, UAL Awarding Body, said:

“The UAL Awarding Body Origins Creatives show is my favourite moment of the year, and I’m so pleased that we’re able to return to a physical space this summer.

“Origins provides our awarding body community with the opportunity to come together and celebrate the wonderful work and amazing achievements of all our students, and recognise the remarkable efforts of the tutors and teachers who have supported them. The world needs creativity, now more than ever, and our students are bursting with it!”

The full exhibition can be viewed in an online gallery from 22nd July by visiting www.arts.ac.uk/partnerships/ual-awarding-body/training-and-events/origins-creatives.

For more information on Wiltshire College & University Centre or to enrol on a Creative Arts course, visit: www.wiltshire.ac.uk

