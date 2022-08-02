Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Conservation worker scoops forestry student of the year award

Coleg August 2, 2022

COLEG CAMBRIA learner Rhiannon Bartley has been named Tilhill Diploma Student of the Year.

Rhiannon, from Wrexham, currently studying at Llysfasi, received a specially carved wooden trophy along with £250 prize money, presented by John Ferguson, Tilhill Senior Forest Manager.

The 29 year-old, who also works for Ecological Land Management in Wrexham, said: “It’s been an incredible two years at Llysfasi and I’m grateful to have spent the pandemic years with like-minded students and hope-inspiring tutors.

“I am excited to continue working at a local conservation company, restoring my savings and expanding my skill base by travelling the country, working, and volunteering with and for environmental projects and organisations.”

John added: “I am delighted to present this award to Rhiannon. The Tilhill Diploma was built for people like her, offering a passion and enthusiasm for land management. We wish her all the best in her career, which will undoubtedly be a bright one.”

Andy White, coordinator of the Tilhill Diploma at Llysfasi, said Rhiannon is one of the most dedicated and determined students you could ever meet.

“She sets herself extremely high standards and aims to achieve distinctions in everything she does. If the award was purely for academic achievement, she would be a very worthy winner on that basis alone,” he said.

“However, she has brought something much more important to the life of the college as a whole, and to the other students on her course, and that is her insatiable enthusiasm for everything, and her generous and sociable nature.”

Elin Roberts, Head of Llysfasi, echoed those words and said: “We are so incredibly proud of Rhiannon, she is a credit to the college and her employer – we wish her every success for the future.”

The Tilhill Diploma was launched in 2018 with the aim of delivering a unique pathway into a career in the forest industry.  

The Diploma is designed to train the next generation of managers and operators by way of offering a unique blend of education, industrial experience, and bespoke training. The result is the development of a highly skilled workforce that can start their work experience earlier in their career.

For more information, visit the website: https://www.cambria.ac.uk/our-courses/detail/?ucd=67682 

Published in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Coleg

