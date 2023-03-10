Cooksongold Partners With BAJ To Empower Next Gen Jewellers

Cooksongold, supplier of precious metals, jewellery components and tools, is delighted to announce that it has partnered with British Academy of Jewellery. The BAJ x Cooksongold partnership will include a range of future-facing interactive activities and contests for BAJ students at various levels of study to provide them with valuable industry experience.

Cooksongold offers ground-breaking 3D print and cast service for precious metal jewellery. As part of the BAJ x Cooksongold partnership, Cooksongold will 3D print a number of winning student jewellery designs using its state-of-the-art software and machinery.

BAJ’s Level 4 and 5 students will design jewellery using Computer Aided Design (CAD) software and Cooksongold will 3D print the winning designs. Cooksongold will also hold a CAD Masterclass for BAJ students to impart professional tips and tricks for rendering jewellery designs as digital models.

“We are so excited about our collaboration with the BAJ to hopefully empower the next generation of jewellery makers with innovative 3D printing technologies and exciting competitions that will push the boundaries of their creativity,” said Cooksongold’s Head of Marketing Nikesh Patel.

“Our growing partnership with Cooksongold provides so many exciting and invaluable opportunities for our students,” said BAJ’s Interim Head of Academy Sally Collins. “From offering masterclasses on techniques, contributing prizes to our Final Show, advising students on CAD techniques, and 3D printing student work, the partnership has gone from strength to strength. We can’t thank Cooksongold and the team enough for all their generosity and support for BAJ, and we really look forward to working together in the future.”

Jewellery made as part of this collaborative project will be showcased to the public as part of BAJ’s Final Show exhibition later in the year. The partnership is just one part of BAJ’s commitment to offering its students live industry experience to deepen their understanding of jewellery and boost their employability.

