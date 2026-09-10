Coursera announces Project Helix, a new AI-native platform connecting skills discovery and personalised learning to verified capability and business outcomes

Previewed at FWD 2026, Project Helix aims to set a new standard for enterprise upskilling in the AI era

Built on a combined ecosystem of 30,000 global instructors and content partners, Project Helix will integrate trusted learning with adaptive experiences, skills verification, and a portable skills record

London, UK: Sept 10, 2026 — Coursera (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, today previewed its new AI-native skills platform, code-named Project Helix, at its annual FWD customer event. The adaptive platform is designed to help organizations close talent gaps, accelerate time-to-proficiency, and translate learning investments directly into verified workforce capability. Project Helix represents a significant milestone for the company toward building a completely reimagined product offering after Coursera combined with Udemy in May 2026.

Today, business leaders face a critical mandate: turning AI opportunity into a force multiplier that expands productivity and innovation across their workforce. Traditional enterprise learning models consisting of fragmented point solutions and catalog volume with a focus on course completions are no longer sufficient. Success now requires a new capability-building model that is grounded in real-time skills insights, personalized learning paths, verified readiness, and continuous skill tracking, all at enterprise scale.

“The next era of enterprise learning depends on moving from standalone content to connected journeys that support skill development, application, and proof,” said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera. “Organizations need a trusted, scalable way to turn AI into an engine of workforce capability. With Project Helix, we are building a true foundation for skills development that starts with the customer’s business goals, identifies critical skill needs, and delivers adaptive learning with verified evidence of proficiency and application against the skills that matter most.”

Project Helix is being built upon the unique strengths of Coursera and Udemy while integrating skills intelligence, AI-powered guidance, and proof of capability, to deliver what enterprises care about:

Building skills aligned to business priorities: Leaders and learners can articulate goals in natural language to instantly generate adaptive learning paths drawn from universities, industry-leading institutions, and real-world practitioners across Coursera and Udemy’s combined ecosystem of more than 30,000 global content partners and instructors.

Leaders and learners can articulate goals in natural language to instantly generate adaptive learning paths drawn from universities, industry-leading institutions, and real-world practitioners across Coursera and Udemy’s combined ecosystem of more than 30,000 global content partners and instructors. Accelerating application with personalization: The platform will suggest tailored learning experiences across a variety of modalities based on a learner’s goal, role, and demonstrated capability, and informed by the latest labor market signals and the organization’s own data and skill definitions. Continuous, personalized feedback and adaptive practice will help learners move rapidly, from basic comprehension to mastery.

The platform will suggest tailored learning experiences across a variety of modalities based on a learner’s goal, role, and demonstrated capability, and informed by the latest labor market signals and the organization’s own data and skill definitions. Continuous, personalized feedback and adaptive practice will help learners move rapidly, from basic comprehension to mastery. Bringing learning into one skills stack and embedding it in everyday work: By consolidating learning, credentials, and skills intelligence into a single connected platform, organizations can help reduce the need for redundant point solutions, leverage their existing infrastructure investments, and build capability directly within everyday workflows.

By consolidating learning, credentials, and skills intelligence into a single connected platform, organizations can help reduce the need for redundant point solutions, leverage their existing infrastructure investments, and build capability directly within everyday workflows. Proving skills growth and workforce readiness: To help translate skills into actual performance, the platform is designed to combine continuous assessment, practical observation, and recognized credentials. Our goal is to help ensure earned proof flows into a portable skills record — a trusted, interoperable portfolio of capabilities to track skills freshness and inform talent decisions.

“Our customers need to rapidly reduce the lag between ‘knowing’ and ‘doing,’ ensuring their employees can actively develop and apply skills aligned to changing business priorities,” said Patrick Supanc, Chief Product Officer of Coursera. “With Project Helix, we’re ushering in a new era of workforce development that relies on a compounding system of trust, data, and engagement as well as AI guidance and verified proof. It will empower companies to manage an entire learning lifecycle that continuously measures expertise, adapts to evolving business needs, and provides leaders with true visibility into workforce readiness.”

Coursera is working with a select group of partners and customers to help shape Project Helix to address the evolving challenges organizations and their workforces face.

“As skill needs change faster than ever, companies need a more connected way to identify priorities, develop their people, and understand whether learning is translating into capability,” said Rajah Swamidoss, Associate Director of Learning at Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace. “We’re excited about how Project Helix brings together agentic learning with capability signals to better align organizations’ strategic goals with the skills their teams need.”

Project Helix will complement ongoing product development as Coursera and Udemy continue to build and introduce new features across both current platforms. It will bring together critical elements of the existing product roadmap while creating a new, unified experience for global customers. The platform is expected to be broadly available to enterprise customers in the first half of 2027.

To see a preview of Project Helix and learn about other new features on Coursera and Udemy, view here.